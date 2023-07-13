Daytime sleepiness: How to manage and not feel sleepy during the day

Do you ever find yourself fighting off daytime sleepiness and struggling to keep your eyes open? You're not alone. Daytime sleepiness is a common struggle that affects many people.

It's quite common, especially for someone who has a busy lifestyle. In fact, nearly half of all adults admit to feeling drowsy or falling asleep during the day at least once a week!

So, what exactly causes daytime sleepiness?

Well, one of the main culprits is lack of quality sleep at night. When we don't get enough restful sleep, our bodies and minds feel the consequences during the day. It's like dragging ourselves through a foggy haze, desperately searching for a caffeine fix to stay awake. Sound familiar?

poor sleep hygiene (Image via Unsplash / Shane)

But poor sleep isn't the only factor at play here. Other potential causes of daytime sleepiness include an irregular sleep schedule, sleep disorders like sleep apnea or insomnia, certain medications, and underlying medical conditions.

So, how can we fight back against the urge to doze off during the day?

Here are some simple tips to help you stay awake and alert:

1) Prioritize a Consistent Sleep Routine

Stick to a regular sleep schedule, aiming for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Establishing a bedtime routine can signal your body that it's time to wind down and prepare for a restful night's sleep.

2) Make Your Bedroom a Sleep Sanctuary

Make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary by keeping it cool, dark, and quiet. Purchase a comfortable mattress and pillow that provide adequate support for your body.

make your bedroom warm and cozy (Image via Unsplash / Annie Spratt)

3) Avoid Stimulants Before Bed

Limit your caffeine intake and nicotine, especially during dinner time. These substances can disrupt your sleep patterns and make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.

4) Get Moving

Incorporate regular exercise into your routine. Physical activity can help improve the quality of your sleep, making you feel more refreshed and energized during the day.

5) Take Strategic Power Naps

If you find yourself feeling excessively drowsy during the day, a short power nap can provide a quick boost of alertness. Aim for a nap of around 20 minutes to avoid disrupting nighttime sleep.

make sleep priority (Image via Unsplash / Kinga Howard)

6) Optimize Your Work Environment

Keep your workspace well-lit, comfortable, and free from all distractions such as social media scrolling. Take regular breaks to stretch and move around, as physical activity can help combat drowsiness.

7) Stay Hydrated and Nourished

Dehydration and poor nutrition can contribute to fatigue. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and fuel your body with a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Remember, conquering daytime sleepiness isn't an overnight battle. It takes time and effort to establish healthy sleep habits and make lifestyle changes. But with consistency and perseverance, you can overcome the yawns and reclaim your productivity and vitality during the day.

By gradually following these steps you can reduce the midday slump and feel well-rested and energized.

