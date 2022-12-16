The choice between deadlift and Romanian deadlift depends on your skeletal structure and fitness goals.

Deadlifts are called the king of all exercises and rightfully so, as they work relatively every muscle in the body. Romanian deadlifts, meanwhile, are equally difficult and can be loaded heavily, but they start from a standing position.

Although the two exercises have many similarities, they offer different benefits and are better used in tandem to maximize strength and muscle gain. If you're wondering which deadlift variation to add to your workout routine - Deadlift vs Romanian Deadlift - read on to find out.

Deadlift vs Romanian Deadlift: Major Differences

The deadlift starts with an upward pull, which involves the concentric range of motion. Romanian deadlifts, meanwhile, start with a downward movement that involves the eccentric range of motion.

Deadlifts are typically taught as a 'push' movement off the floor, while the RDL is essentially a 'pull' generating from the hips. While deadlifts involve hinging at both the hip and knee joints, RDLs require greater hinging but only at the hips.

How to perform a deadlift?

Stand upright in front of a loaded barbell. The foot stance will be heavily influenced by your skeletal structure and mobility. The mid-foot should ideally lie under the barbell.

Take a big breath, and engage your core. Hinge your hips while keeping the back flat.

Grab the bar with a double overhand grip, with your arms hanging just outside your legs.

Engage your lats and hamstrings to start the lift. Think of pushing the ground away with your feet.

Once the bar reaches the hips,drive your hips forward and lock out.

Lower the bar to the starting position. Repeat. Ensure a dead stop each time.

How to perform a Romanian deadlift?

Begin with the bar resting on the pins of a power rack. The height of the pins should be set up such that you have a slight bend in your knees.

Walk up to the bar. Grip it just outside your thighs.

Take a big breath, and brace your core. Lift the barbell from the rack by extending the knees.

Walk the weight back from the rack using 2-3 steps.

Place your feet shoulder-width apart. Slightly bend your knees and hinge at the hips to bring the barbell to the knee. The shoulders should be way in front of the barbell.

Drive your hips back to feel the tension in the glutes and hamstrings.

When the barbell is just below the knee, squeeze your glutes to drive the hips up and forward. Maintain a slight bend you began with during the movement.

How is the range of motion different between the two?

The most significant difference between the two movements is the difference in the ROM. While RDLs stop at around shin height, deadlifts start and stop off the floor.

Deadlift vs Romanian Deadlift - Which is Better for Strength Gains?

If you're looking for overall strength gain, deadlifts should be your primary movement.

The RDL should be programmed such that it does not interfere with deadlift progression. Meanwhile, if you're looking for maximal hypertrophy, RDLs are the superior option, as they take lesser recovery time.

Is there any difference in muscle involvement between the two exercises?

Both exercises activate the entire posterior chain — glutes, hamstrings and lower back.

The deadlift activates more of the erector spinae, glutes, and quads compared to the RDL. The Romanian deadlift, though, is significantly better for hamstring development and should be a regular addition on your leg days.

Deadlift vs Romanian Deadlift: Differences in Benefits

If you're still struggling to choose between the conventional deadlift and Romanian deadlift, let's go through some of the major benefits of both movements.

Deadlifts are beneficial for:

Building muscle mass and strength in the hips, hamstrings, erector spinae, and lower back

Enhancing jumping performance in athletes

Increasing and maintaining bone mineral density

Improving balance and coordination

Overall body strength

RDLs have a variety of benefits, including:

Better glute and hamstring hypertrophy compared to deadlifts

Great for teaching the 'hip hinge' to new lifters

Carries over to Olympic weightlifting and powerlifting

Ideal for bodybuilders focusing on hamstring developement

Prevents hamstring-related injuries

How much will your one-rep max vary in deadlift and Romanian deadlift?

As the deadlift utilizes more muscle groups, you can lift considerably more weight. Generally, your RDL strength is between 60-75% of your deadlift one-rep max. Most people will be able to lift only between 30-50% of their one-rep deadlift max on RDLs for 8-10 reps.

Takeaway

Hopefully, the aforementioned tips have helped you decipher the major differences between the conventional deadlift and Romanian deadlift. Performing both exercises regularly can help you determine which movement is better suited to your structure and fitness goals.

