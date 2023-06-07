Deadly flesh eating bacteria spreads like wildfire in Florida - Here are symptoms to look for

Florida has unfortunately been hit with a rapid spread of the deadly flesh eating bacteria which is commonly known as Vibrio vulnificus. Scientists at Florida Atlantic University have laid a thesis on the complex relationship between sargassum (a type of seaweed), microplastics (small plastic particles), and Vibrio, which is said to be the perfect breeding ground for the deadly flesh eating bacteria.

People around the world have already shown their concern regarding the well-being of individuals after the infamous COVID-19 epidemic. They are now being extra cautious and want to gain knowledge about the symptoms of this new problem so they can be aware of the danger lurking around. This article is going to provide an insight into the signs of the deadly flesh eating bacteria, Vibrio.

Vibrio vulnificus: The deadly flesh eating bacteria spreading all over Florida

Vibrio vulnificus is a strain of bacteria naturally occurring in warm, salty, or brackish water. It is said to be of the same bacteria family which causes cholera and can be found in various water bodies across the world. Talking about the United States, it could mainly be found in the Gulf of Mexico and along the coastal waters of the East and West Coasts.

The deadly flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio has the tendency of proliferating on the warmer seasons, usually when ocean temperatures rise. The increased presence of sargassum and the accumulation of microplastics lately, have provided a favorable habitat for Vibrio to thrive in Florida waters.

Symptoms of Vibrio Infection

The symptoms of vibriosis are likely to vary depending on the mode of transmission of the bacteria. In the assumption of a case of consuming raw or undercooked seafood, symptoms may include watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills.

Most people who are infected have reportedly consumed seafood that wasn't cooked properly. However, when Vibrio enters the body through skin wounds, symptoms often manifest as blisters, abscesses, and ulcers.

Severe cases of this deadly flesh eating bacterial infection can result in necrotizing fasciitis, which is said to be a condition in which the bacteria rapidly destroys the body's soft tissue.

Prevention and Precautionary Measures

Preventing Vibrio infection primarily involves avoiding exposure to the bacteria. Individuals with skin wounds, including fresh tattoos or piercings, are advised to refrain from entering the ocean or brackish water.

If exposure to saltwater occurs, it is recommended to wash hands and cuts thoroughly with soap and clean water. Waterproof bandages can be used to cover any open wounds. Furthermore, practicing proper food safety and ensuring seafood is properly cooked can reduce the risk of Vibrio transmission.

Diagnosis and Treatment of Vibrio Infection

If Vibrio infection is suspected, one should definitely pay a visit to a doctor, who will typically take samples from the area infected by the bacteria to confirm the presence of Vibrio vulnificus. The treatment will vary depending on the severity of the infection of this deadly flesh eating bacteria.

If it has turned out to be a skin infection, abscesses are drained, and the infected area is treated with topical antibiotics along with skin protectants. Additionally, systemic antibiotics may be prescribed to fight the infection and in severe cases, such as necrotizing fasciitis, expert medical intervention is necessary.

