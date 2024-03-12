Narcissist word salad is a common manipulation technique that can significantly frustrate you. Consequently, over time, it can make you question your stance and reality. This often makes you stay in a toxic relationship that you could have convinced yourself to walk out of. Word salad was originally used to describe the nonsensical speech of patients with schizophrenia.

However, it is now commonly used in the context of narcissistic individuals. They often use a string of words to confuse and manipulate you, leaving you utterly confused. While there is no way to describe a narcissist's word salad, those who experience it often feel powerless.

Narcissists often find various ways to engage in subtle manipulation. (Image via Vecteezy/ ndanko)

What is the narcissist word salad?

What is word salad? How can it affect your life? (Image via Pexels/ Liza Summer)

The narcissist word salad is used intentionally to manipulate you as a form of gaslighting. This makes you question yourself, rather than continue questioning them. It is exactly what it sounds like a huge salad with a bunch of random words thrown in there.

Narcissistic manipulations aim to confuse you and often make you forget the initial part of the conversation or what you would want from them. This way, they don't have to take any responsibility or accountability for their behavior. On top of that, your memory continues to be messed up and after a point, you might end up in a cycle of doubt and guilt.

The narcissist word salad is used for making them feel powerful and it makes it impossible for you to have a reasonable conversation with them.

How can I protect myself from narcissistic manipulation?

Manipulation can leave you questioning your own reality. (Image via Freepik/ Drazen Zigic)

Narcissist word salad can slowly lead to the deterioration of your identity and low self-esteem. Working with a professional can help you safeguard yourself from manipulation strategies and set your boundaries. It is important to stay calm and not engage with the words of the manipulator.

If needed, write down what your initial goal for the conversation was. Next, write down your experience with everything so that you don't get confused and flustered. Gaslighting patterns can hinder this, so even if you think you’ll remember the truth, try to tell your loved ones or write it down.

If it gets too overwhelming, exit the conversation. Avoid apologizing for the conversation. You don't need to apologise to someone who continues to violate your sense of safety and sanity. If you want to work on this relationship, seek professional support because you are not solely responsible for it.

Narcissist word salad stops you from engaging in real conversations with the narcissist. It feeds doubt into your mind and leaves you feeling helpless. It is important to figure out your coping mechanisms and remember that your reality is your own. Even though the narcissist tries to alter it and make you not believe in it, always hold on to your experience. The key remains to not engage with narcissist word salad and keep yourself safe.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.