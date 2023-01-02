Denise Austin’s '10-Minute' Lower Body Exercises

Recently, Denise Austin took to Instagram to share a ten-minute workout video of lower body exercises.

Even at the age of 65, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star looked incredibly toned and fit. The video is all about cardio exercises as opposed to the earlier ones that detailed squat workouts and lunges tips.

Austin captioned the 10-minute workout video on Instagram:

I love to start my week with a full body workout like this one. … it’s a quick, but effective 10-minute workout that will wake up your mind and body and get you sweating. A lower body workout is one of the best ways to amp up your calorie burn, since some of the largest muscles in your body are in your legs and glutes.

In this article, we will discuss the lower body exercises in Denise Austin’s new 10-minute workout video.

Denise Austin '10-Minute' Lower Body Exercises

This workout works on the legs from different and unique angles, including the back, front, and sides of the legs. The Austin workout video can help you get toned legs along with shaping and firming your thighs.

How to do the Denise Austin’s 10-minute lower body exercise?

Austin begins the workout video with a standing stance wider than shoulder distance with the hands on the hips. She starts to move from side to side with slightly bent knees, sending the hips outward on each side. Austin performs the movement with great ease and engages her core muscles.

Side to side leg bend (Image via Pexels/Blue Bird)

This movement helps in toning and shaping the legs, especially while working on the inner thighs. It also helps in warming up the leg muscles along with opening up the hips.

After performing a few repetitions of the side-to-side movement, Austin starts to go a little lower and encourages her fans to do the same. That increases the intensity of the exercise along with challenging the leg muscles. Reach out with your arms at shoulder height as you shift your bodyweight from one side to the other.

Denise Austin also keeps reminding throughout the 10-minute workout video to keep the leg muscles engaged. That helps build greater mobility in the body along with burning a decent amount of calories.

Austin then increases the challenge and intensity of the exercise by tapping into the core and arm movement. While continuing the side-to-side movement of the body, she drops one shoulder downward and reaches with the same arm towards the opposite foot.

She calls it a windmill movement. She continues the exercise by alternating the sides of the windmill movement and lateral shifting movement of the legs. According to Austin, the movement works on the outside of the thighs.

Squats (Image via Pexels/Kampus Productions)

Austin followes that up with a backward lunge exercise while maintaining good body posture and bringing the arms with bent elbows to her face. She then performs a squat before standing and raising her leg backward while keeping it straight. She then alternates sides.

Denise Austin follows that up with a lying hip abduction exercise with a leg on the ground, which is bent from the knee. She continues to challenge her body with several modifications to the exercise. She performs leg ups and downs in the tabletop position. She then performs a one leg glute bridge.

Lunges (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

Her 10-minute workout video can help you build a strong core while targeting several muscle groups and blasting fat.

It can also help in increasing the power of in lower body while building overall mobility. Another major benefit of the workout video exercise is that it emphasizes lateral movements and shuffles which often get neglected in the normal workout regimen.

Bottom Line

Denise Austin’s enthusiasm is certainly a motivating factor for fans to roll on their yoga mats and get started with the exercise routine at the earliest. Austin is a fitness icon who has redefined health and fitness for many. The '10-minute' workout video can help you to get toned legs by challenging your muscles.

