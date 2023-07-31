Depression in the Morning: Keeping Up with the Morning Blues

Depression in the morning is not an unusual experience and is often influenced by multiple factors. It's important to note that not everyone with depression will experience all the symptoms of the condition, and some may have additional symptoms not listed here. Additionally, depression symptoms can vary in intensity and may change over time.

Morning depression is not officially recognized as a condition. The symptoms of depression are very similar to the typical Major Depressive Disorder, although it becomes prominent in the wee hours. It is important to note that there are days when you feel low in the morning, but it does not necessarily warrants a diagnosis. On the other hand, if you have been consistenly experiencing symptoms for more than two weeks, it might be time to reach out for help.

Depression in the Morning: Identifying the Signs

What are the symptoms that you have been experiencing in the morning? (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Have you been waking up depressed every morning? Major depressive disorder is marked by the cognitive triad of negative view of the self, others, and the world. Some of the thoughts that you may experience after waking up may sound like "I can't do this", "I have no motivation to get out of the bed today", or "Just getting out of the bed is very exhausting." Meanwhile, some emotions that you may experience are agony, frustration, hopelessness, and helplessness.

Perhaps a common symptom of depression in the morning is that even after a full night of resting and sleep, you end up feeling tired and lethargic. Depression often gets missed out in the name of lethargy and laziness, even though it is far from it.

A lot of individuals struggle to maintain their hygiene, and the smallest of tasks feel like an endless struggle. For instance, brushing your teeth may feel like a cumbersome chore. You may struggle to work, and your attention and concentration may especially be affected in the morning.

Unfortunately, all of this is accompanied by a loss of interest in maintaining social relationships, self-care, and engaging in any hobby. There is a sense of disconnection in depression in the morning, which takes you away from yourself and others around you.

Morning Sadness: Treating the Morning Blues

It can be difficult to seek treatment, but you can start small with as much as you can. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

It is important to acknowledge that depression in the morning is very real and can interfere with the quality of your life. While there may be slight improvement while going through the day, it suddenly dips in the morning.

Therefore, it becomes essential to think about the moments where you accomplish something for yourself. For starters, it can be folding your blanket in the morning. Yes, this is not a minor task but something that you are choosing to do for your well-being.

A remedy indeed can be improving sleep routine. If you feel grumpy as soon as you wake up, try to substitute it with three deep breaths. Think about what you would tell your friend, who may be experience similar symptoms. Would you tell them to not think about it or will you tell them that they can learn to love themselves. Being diagnosed with depression in the morning is not the end, but rather a new beginning for yourself.

Think about what else can help you. Build a first aid box and add some positive affirmations to it. Can you try telling yourself, "Today was a bad morning, but I will try the same thing on a different day and in a different way"? Can you tell yourself, "I could not do this today, but I will learn from my mistakes?"

These tools are much easier said than done, but depression in the morning doesn't necessarily have to shut all your doors. You deserve the right treatment and care--it just requires a little push from your end. There are several ways that can help you get out of the bed.

Depression upon waking can be difficult. Most of us want to start afresh and have a burst of energy while going about our day. If you are experiencing depression in the morning, it can be scary to step out and seek help. However, the mental health community has become bigger and recognizes that well-being lies on a continuum.

Some of us feel really low at night, while others tend to feel that way in the morning. The most important factor here is that you know that you are not alone in dealing with depression in the morning.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

