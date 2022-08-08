7 Best Detox Yoga Poses for Body

Yoga is a good bet whether you want to enhance your physical fitness or mental well-being. It is excellent for detoxification of the body, too. The inclusion of the right yoga routine into your lifestyle will help in cleansing both the mind and body. Detox yoga poses will help in the elimination of several unwanted impurities from the body along with boosting blood circulation in the body. The detox yoga poses will particularly stimulate specific organs within the body to give a thorough cleansing effect.

So this summer you need not go on a strict diet and juice cleanses for detoxification. Here are the best of the detox yoga poses that you must incorporate into your lifestyle.

Best and Effective Detox Yoga Poses

1. Seated Twist

Twisting poses are more than often associated with detoxification. This is a dynamic detox yoga pose that will help in relieving stress and tension in the body. It will also help in alleviating the pain in the neck and back that will leave you feeling more comfortable and relaxed.

Additionally, the gentle and compression movements of the seated twist will significantly improve the digestive system by flushing the toxins and waste from your intestines. Considering the benefits that a seated twist pose entails, you should definitely include it in your regular routine.

2. Warrior II Pose

The Warrior II pose is a fairly simple detox yoga pose which will help in detoxification by boosting the respiration and circulation of blood in the body. This yoga pose will also increase the energy level of your limbs and stimulate the abdominal organs. The Warrior II pose is good for the overall development of stability and balance in the body.

Furthermore, this detox yoga pose will efficiently stretch your shoulders, hips, and pelvis.

3. Locust Pose

The Locust pose is a simple backbend detox yoga pose that will significantly improve your posture and counteract slouching. It will relieve tension in your neck and back along with enhancing spinal mobility. Researchers have shown that this yoga pose enhances concentration levels and that is why it is highly recommended for children.

The pose also strengthens and stretches the entire body, which will leave you feeling more refreshed. This detox yoga pose is also good for toning your hamstring and leg muscles.

4. Three-Legged Downward Pose

The three-legged downward yoga pose helps in complete mental detoxification by relieving sadness, fear, stress, and depression. This will allow you to feel more refreshed and energized throughout the day. Mental detoxification improves the overall health and fitness of the body. This yoga pose will also help in energizing the nervous system and proving relief from headaches and fatigue.

Furthermore, the three-legged downward yoga pose is also good for your digestive system. It will also significantly enhance spinal mobility and posture.

5. Eagle Pose

The Eagle pose is among the dynamic detox yoga poses, which will flush out the toxins from your lymphatic system and blood. This pose will also significantly boost the circulation of blood in the body. The Eagle pose promotes deep breathing, which has various advantages along with increasing balance and focus.

Furthermore, the Eagle pose will efficiently stretch and strengthen your body by working on your elbows and ankles along with the hip and knee joints. This detox yoga pose is also good for opening up the tightness in your shoulders and hips.

6. Plow Pose

Plow poses have been shown to enhance the digestive system, which is an effective remedy for several stomach disorders along with reducing fatigue and stress. The plow pose will further help in relieving stress-related problems and anxiety.

Plow poses can also be used for effective weight management and easing muscle tension in the body.

7. Shoulder Stand

The shoulder stand is among the advanced detox yoga poses and has been shown to relieve stress and reduce fatigue. It improves the digestion of the body by stimulating multiple organs. The shoulder pose is also good for stretching and strengthening the neck and shoulders along with the toning of the legs and hips.

Bottom Line

Detox yoga poses are a great way to enhance the overall fitness of the body and get rid of the toxins within the body. In addition, detox yoga poses also entail various other benefits such as strengthening your body, burning a decent amount of calories, toning your muscles, boosting your flexibility, and more. However, remember to perform these yoga poses with proper breathing to reap their full benefits.

Therefore, detox yoga poses are a good way to go if you want to reset your body and start your day feeling refreshed.

Edited by Ramaa Kishore