Developmental coordination disorder: Is it just clumsiness?

Developmental coordination disorder or dyspraxia is a long-term syndrome that makes learning motor skills and coordination difficult. It's not a learning problem, but it can have an effect on learning. Children with DCD have difficulty performing physical duties and activities both in and out of school.

It affects at least 5% of children. DCD affects boys more than girls. Children do not grow out of it but can enhance their motor skills. It's classified as a neurodevelopmental condition, like ADHD. However, it can make it difficult for children to complete schoolwork and keep up with classroom lessons.

Effects of developmental coordination disorder on children

How does it affect our children? (Image via Gettyimages/Getty)

Until early 1990s, it was thought that children with DCD grew out of the illness. Motor issues seem to subside throughout the adolescent years but they re-emerge under the stress of acquiring a new motor skill.

When considering a longer-term view of the disorder, it's critical to shift away from a narrower medical model and towards a broader bio-social-educational model. Children with developmental coordination disorder are not immune to their issues, and it has been found that they have reduced self-esteem.

They regard themselves as less competent than their classmates, not only in the domain of physical play (athletic competence), but also in various other domains like physical appearance and social acceptance.

Psychiatric symptoms in adolescents with developmental coordination disorder range from mood and anxiety problems to social negativism and withdrawal. Overlaps with ADHD, in particular, appear to have a worse long-term prognosis. Long-term examinations of individuals revealed that ones with this jumbled picture were more likely to struggle into adulthood.

Diagnosis of developmental coordination disorder

How are children with this condition diagnosed? (Image via Gettyimages/ Getty)

Children with developmental coordination disorder have been demonstrated to have a greater rate of health problems than children in the general population. A variety of professionals are available to diagnose and identify DCD. They should ideally analyze a child as a group.

They're as follows:

Paediatricians who specialize in developmental and behavioral pediatrics

Neuropsychologists for children

Psychiatrists for children

Before evaluating your child for DCD, any other medical causes of your child's coordination issues should be ruled out. Other professionals may be able to assess and identify developmental coordination disorder but may not be able to make a diagnosis.

Here are some examples:

Occupational therapists and physical therapists

Educational assessors

Psychologists and researchers

The most prevalent ages for developmental coordination disorder evaluation are five and six. Evaluators consider motor and cognitive abilities.

They will inquire about other issues in school and at home that may be having an effect. They will also want to know if your child has reached key developmental milestones and when the symptoms began. Certain tests are used by evaluators to assess movement skills.

These abilities include:

Strength balance

Coordination

Range of motion

Motor scheduling

Excellent motor control

Evaluators may assess dexterity by having children trace and string beads. They may measure visual-perception abilities by seeing how effectively children can draw a series of forms while staying inside the lines.

How you may assist your child with developmental coordination disorder?

It's fine if you need help and reach out to a professional. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Being an advocate for your child with developmental coordination disorder is one of the most important things you can do. Understanding the challenges and assuring your child that you will be there for them every step of the way are the first steps.

If your kid is eligible for special education, an evaluation will be performed. You will also be able to track your child's progress and ensure that the services are functioning properly.

There are other ways you can assist at home, too. You are your child's strongest supporter and can help boost their self-esteem. Motor skills often improve with intervention and practice. You can assist your youngster in developing abilities:

Download free handwriting assistance software.

Learn about tasks for children who have difficulty with balance and coordination.

Learn about enjoyable sports for children with motor skills difficulties.

Learn about the musical instruments and motor skills required to play them.

It's critical that you have support as you assist your child on their journey. Join support groups for guidance, insight and inspiration from other parents in the same situation as you.

Due to their motor differences, children with DCD are more likely to become targets of bullying. SLPs and parents can encourage social connections and set up occasions, like play dates, for kids with developmental coordination disorder to interact with peers in a suitable manner.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

