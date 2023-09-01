Dietary Tips: Foods to Avoid with Osteoporosis

When you have Osteoporosis, your bones become fragile and weak, and you should keep an eye on the foods to avoid with Osteoporosis. A poor diet that lacks the proportion of necessary nutrients is one of the main causes of osteoporosis, along with heredity and physical inactivity. It is the most frequent reason for fractures and bone cracking in both adults and elderly people.

Healthy eating habits can greatly lower your risk of acquiring osteoporosis at an early stage and help you maintain improved bone health if you already have it.

In this article, we will provide you tips on creating a diet that outlines the foods to avoid with osteoporosis and suggest the nutrients that are greatest for bolstering your bones.

Foods to Avoid with Osteoporosis

The selection of foods to avoid with osteoporosis becomes the first stage of the curing process. Let's go further to create an osteoporosis prevention diet that can help you in bone strengthening and minimizing their porosity.

1. Salty Foods

High Sodium intake is very unhealthy for your bones and heart. (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Eating too much salt is never healthy. Avoid foods like canned soups, processed meats, and fast foods that contain high amounts of sodium, which causes leaching out of calcium from your bones, thereby making them more prone to Osteoporosis.

2. Caffeine

Switching to decaffeinated coffee is best for Osteoporosis (Image by Vecstock on Freepik)

Limit your intake of caffeinated beverages like coffee and cold drinks. Caffeine reduces the absorption of calcium by the bones, making it one of the topmost foods to avoid with Osteoporosis.

3. Alcohol

Large amounts of alcohol consumption lead to serious heart and liver damage (Image by Freepic.diller on Freepik)

Heavy alcohol consumption has the potential to cause many health issues, and one of them is lesser bone mass and reduced bone formation. These effects contribute very significantly towards poor bone health and subsequently to the chances of chronic Osteoporosis.

4. Foods Rich in Oxalates

Beetroots are good for blood production but they are rich in oxalates (Image by Azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

Bone calcium has a very high affinity for Oxalates, which can cause a reduction of calcium percentage in bones. So, the list of foods to avoid with Osteoporosis also contains oxalate-rich foods like spinach and beetroot.

5. Wheat Bran

Oatmeal might seem like a healthy breakfast but not for people with Osteoporosis (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Wheat Bran is present in foods like whole-wheat pasta, oatmeal and brown rice. Wheat Bran is rich in phytates, which makes calcium unavailable for absorption by the bones in a similar way to Oxalates. So, Wheat Bran is also a food to avoid if you have Osteoporosis.

The inclusion of nutrients like calcium and Vitamin D can easily contribute to decreasing the chances of Osteoporosis. Thus, an ideal diet must have the inclusion of dairy products, leafy vegetables, and beans. Fishes and eggs can also be included in the diet.

Osteoporosis-Friendly Diet

In an Osteoporosis Prevention Diet, calcium and protein are essential for bone health. Vitamin D aids the bones in the absorption of Calcium. The main cause leading up to Osteoporosis is a nutrient-deficient diet. All you need to do is follow a diet that is low in salt, and rich in fresh and minimally processed whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

In conclusion, Osteoporosis is a condition that reduces the strength of the bones. With a good diet with all the essential nutrients and with some consistency Osteoporosis can be avoided.

It is important to note that, consistency is the key and in order to be healthy, a nutritious diet and exercise is a mandate to avoid any disease.