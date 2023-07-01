Different types of rest: Recharge and rejuvenate

When we're building a self-care tool kit, it becomes important to identify different types of rest.

While sleep is a very important part of rest we all get, some of us need more and better quality than others, but sleep is not the only way to rest. Mental health professionals now recognize various forms of rest that can benefit your physical and mental health.

The mind and body were not created to stay focussed and productive all the time. Incorporating different types of rest doesn't mean becoming a couch potato. Engaging in rest has restorative qualities. If you're looking to enhance your self-care routine, it will be worth looking at the different types of rest.

Different types of rest: DIY your self-care kit

As you think about what makes you happy, think about different types of rest. (Image via Pexels/Andrea)

It's always best to keep your eggs in different baskets, and the same is true for self-care.

Rest is how we recharge, repair and offer the best version of ourselves to the world. It's essential; it's productive; it's certainly not weakness or something you have to work to deserve.

Here are seven different types of rest that you can think of incorporating in your daily routine:

1) Mental rest

Are you often in your head, or you have a demanding and busy job? The mind gets tired as much as the body, and sleeping may not suffice.

Incorporating time to quiet your thoughts and letting your mind rest, is part of the healing process. It helps improve ability to concentrate and enhances cognitive functioning. Try breathing exercises, meditation, walk outside or doing some relaxing chores.

2) Sensory rest

Try grounding and relaxing your senses. (Image via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

Our senses can be overwhelmed by overstimulation in the environment. While we may not realize it, they're doing a lot of work to sustain basic functions. Give your sensory organs a rest, especially the eyes and ears.

Try savasana pose, listening to calming music, using a lavender eye mask for your eyes and resting for a few minutes. You can also try grounding techniques to engage your senses while calming them at the same time.

3) Creative rest

For taking creative rest, you don't have to be a creative artist. Find your own creative activities that fulfill you.

Take your mind off work can help you come up with new ideas or solutions. Try a new hobby, something you always wanted to try. It can be as simple as picking up a paper and trying doodling for mental health.

4) Emotional rest

Peace can be achieved by resting and also by processing, in this case, processing emotions you carry around.

Try journaling or speaking to a friend. Feeling overworked is one of the leading causes of stress. It has an affect on all domains of life. Taking out time to rest helps in de-stressing, as well as making you feel happier.

5) Social rest

Everyone deserves a chance to try different types of rest. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Social rest doesn’t necessarily mean isolating yourself but more to spend time with people that understand you, support you and energise you.

Try to recognize the circle that doesn't drain your social battery. Ask yourself if it's worth spending all your social energy on people who you don't feel safe with.

6) Spiritual rest

This is a wide topic and can have unique meanings. Spiritual rest could be praying, meditating or self-inquiry.

It's the ability to connect with something deeper, engaging with something that gives you a sense of purpose. In a society that pushes everyone to be productive, doing something unproductive is an underrated form of self-care that goes a long way.

7) Physical rest

As much as we love being productive and giving it all, rest serves as key for restoration. (Image via Pexels/Italo)

Physical and mental health are always connected. Studies have also found that the ways in which you think often influences bodily reactions.

As that's true, it makes sense to give time to taking physical rest and recharging the body. A healthy body is likely to engage in healthy actions. If you're someone who regularly visits the gym, focus on your post-workout recovery.

Different types of rest activate the parasympathetic nervous system. Yes, productivity is fine, but taking active care of the body is needed, too.

The aforementioned types of rests are important for everyone. However, depending on circumstances, one might require some more than other. You must recognize the kind of rest you need as per your schedule, and slot at least some time. Happy resting.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes