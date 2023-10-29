Difficulties in spatial awareness can add to difficulties for individuals with autism

An individual with autism can face difficulties with spatial awareness. This may be especially prominent in children, who learn about themselves and others by exploring their environment. Autism spectrum disorder brings about a range of difficulties for individuals of all ages.

Spatial awareness refers to awareness and knowledge of your surroundings and your relationship to it. For instance, when you walk into a room full of people, you move around carefully to make sure no one else gets disturbed and you are able to find a space for yourself. However, for someone with autism, this can become particularly difficult, and they may feel flustered while navigating through the room.

Not all individuals may experience this problem. In fact, some may also have heightened spatial awareness. This is why autism is considered a spectrum disorder. Each individual may have a different manifestation of the same condition.

Without awareness of our surroundings, anything can be triggering. (Image via Unsplash/ Leo Rivas)

Understanding the link between autism and spatial awareness

What is the link between this awareness and individuals with autism? (Image via Pexels/ Hafiz Jinn)

Generally, spatial acuity lies on a continuum. Some individuals with autism spectrum disorder may display hypersensitivity to spatial details, and other individuals with autism may display an overhwelming fear of spatial details. So either they may end up focusing on a particular detail for too long or may feel anxious when dealing with space.

For children with spatial difficulties, this may start showing at a very basic level. For instance, they may have constant difficulty differentiating between left and right. They may also face difficulties understanding personal space and boundaries. This means they lack body in space awareness .

It is important for caregivers and institutions to design spaces for individuals that accommodate these sensitivities. When providing directions, they should be simple rather than overly complex. While we want individuals with autism to adjust well to their environments, we can't force their sensory capacities.

Everyday implications of difficulties with spatial awareness

What are the everyday implication of lacking spatial awareness? (Image via Pexels/ Nicola Barts)

Individuals with autism may experience difficulties in everyday tasks due to sensory sensitivities. For instance, driving can be difficult since it requires a lot of coordination and balance. However, with the right support and training, individuals with autism can also learn to drive.

It's important to remember that everyone with autism is unique and may face challenges while carrying out everyday tasks. Some individuals with autism may have trouble processing sensory information, while others may struggle with spatial awareness and quick decision-making in public areas.

Both gross and finer motor skills may be compromised as a consequence of their condition. For instance, they may have trouble catching things, have difficulty in dressing up, or other similar tasks. It can be helpful to provide individuals with cognitive tasks that suit their developmental stage.

Emotional sensitivity is essential to helping individuals with autism. The things that we can engage in typically or rather take for granted are not so easy for them. Compassion and empathy help them feel supported and valued.

Spatial awareness is key to navigating our environments. While you can't change the society immediately, taking small steps can help make it more inclusive.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.