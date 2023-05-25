Discovering health benefits of lemongrass: From digestive aid to stress relieve

When it comes to herbs and spices, lemongrass stands out not only for its unique citrusy flavor but also for its remarkable health benefits.

Known for centuries in traditional medicine, this aromatic herb offers a wide range of benefits, from aiding digestion to relieving stress. Let's explore the incredible properties and potential of lemongrass in promoting overall well-being.

Potential health benefits

1) It's a digestive aid

Helps with digestion (Image via Unsplash/Julien Tromeur)

It's a great remedy for indigestion, gas and bloating. It's been used in traditional medicine to treat digestive issues like diarrhea, dysentery and nausea.

It has been found to have antiseptic properties that can help fight off infections in the body. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it useful for treating arthritis pain and other inflammatory disorders, like Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis.

2) Anti-inflammatory properties

Anti-inflammatory in nature (Image via Freepik)

This is a natural anti-inflammatory, which means it can help relieve pain and swelling. It can also lower fevers, making lemongrass tea an excellent choice for people suffering from flu or other illnesses that cause feverish symptoms.

Lemongrass oil contains terpenes that can reduce pain by acting on receptors in the brain that transmit signals from nerves to muscles and organs throughout your body.

That makes it useful for those who suffer from arthritis or other joint pains caused by inflammation in their joints.

3) Can fight off free radicals

Fghts free radicals (Image via Unsplash/Elena Mozhvilo)

It's a good source of antioxidants, which are natural compounds that help fight off free radicals.

Free radicals are molecules that can damage cells and cause diseases like cancer. It contains limonene, an antioxidant that helps prevent heart disease by protecting LDL (bad) cholesterol from oxidation.

It's also loaded with other anti-inflammatory compounds, like saponins and coumarin, which have been shown to reduce fever and relieve pain in animals studies. Apart from these benefits, it contains vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.

4) Fights off bad bacteria and viruses

Fights off bacteria and viruses (Image via Unsplash/Cdc)

The next time you're feeling under the weather, try drinking some lemongrass tea. It's a natural antibacterial agent and antiviral agent, meaning it can help fight off colds and flu.

This is a versatile herb that can be used both internally and externally to combat aging and chronic diseases like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's and cancer. It also has antifungal properties that can help with dandruff and athlete's foot.

5) Can help ease stress

Helps you to relax (Image via Unsplash/Shuttersnap)

This is a natural sedative and can help you relax. It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat anxiety, stress, depression and insomnia.

It's also good for digestion. It's known as an herb that helps with indigestion. The digestive system needs to be relaxed so that you can assimilate food properly in both the stomach and intestines.

The oils in lemongrass relaxes these areas while also helping them move better so they don't become sluggish or blocked by waste material that doesn't belong there (like toxins).

Lemongrass for aromatherapy

It's a versatile herb that has many benefits for aromatherapy. Its fresh, citrusy scent is uplifting and energizing, making it a great choice for reducing stress and anxiety, improving mood, relieving pain and inflammation, and boosting immunity.

Whether you choose to diffuse it, use it for massage or add it to your bathwater, lemongrass essential oil is a great addition to any aromatherapy routine.

Lemongrass is a versatile herb that can be used in many ways. It has proven to be helpful in treating digestive problems, stress relief and even boosting energy levels.

If you're looking for an all-natural way to improve your health or just want something new to try, it might just be the answer.

