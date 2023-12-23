Disney princess mental disorders that you were not aware of

Have you heard of any Disney princess mental disorders? Animated movies with princesses have shown us a world that we could have never have otherwise imagined.

These princesses become role models for many children and are often shown warding off evil. Generally, each story has an underlying moral. While, historically, the starightforward narratives would focus on the princesses in distress being rescued by princes and a shappy ending after the initial crises, the Disney world has undergone dramatic changes in recent times.

Princesses have become increasingly relatable. They experience heart breaks, have anxiety, and can also have mental health issues. Realistic portrayals help children recognize that even princesses are not perfect—nothing really is!

Disney princess mental disorders that you did not notice in your childhood!

Now that you and your child know there are disney princess mental disorders, here is a list of some of them. It is also important to remember that these are tentative diagnoses, i.e., they are based only on the traits these princesses display:

1. Anna

Anna is one of the protagonists of Frozen, which is a popular movie among many children. The movie revolves around the love between two sisters and it is evident from the very beginning that they have varying personality traits. Elsa is an outgoing, excited, and cheerful character.

To a large extent, she displays the traits of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). She is known to be impulsive, is often seen getting easily distracted, and has difficulty maintaining attention. She also agrees to marry someone after a few hours of meeting.

2. Elsa

Elsa is the ice princess with magical powers. However, her personality is much more complex than her sister's. Elsa appears to have significantly low self-esteem. She is perenially doubting her decisions and her worth as the queen. She is seen as isolating herself from others and she also finds it difficult for others. Throughout the movie, she is seen as 'avoiding' others, which makes us suspect that she may have avoidant personality disorder.

3. Princess Jasmine

Like many other princesses, Jasmine is often confined within her four walls and is restricted from going outside. It is unclear what impacts her mental health, but she displays the symptoms of bipolar disorder.

In the few initial scenes of the movie, Jasmine is shown as going through a depressive episode and often remains close to her pet tiger. She is then seen as shifting gears and fleeing her home. Jasmine also frequently has emotional breakdowns and is impulsive at certain points in the movie.

4. Ariel

The plot of Little Mermaid revolves a lot around Ariel's body image concerns. Not only herself, but others around her are also keen on her sticking to a particular body type.

Ariel becomes obsessed with the idea of becoming a human. Her symptoms particularly resemble those of someone with Obsessive Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD). She decides to lose her voice in pursuit of being with the prince and displays extreme distress at losing her objects.

5. Snow White

Targeted by the evil witch, Snow White lives a life with complex traumatic experiences. She is hunted by the witch and the huntsman because of her duty and she is forced to seek refuge with dwarfs. She gets startled easily and hence presents a case of post-traumatic stress disorder. She often keeps herself busy and engages in various coping mechanisms, such as cleaning and baking.

Disney has brought a sense of imagination and excitement that we did not expect before. We tell our children about their mental health when they grow up. However, mental health exists at every stage of our lives.

By helping children recognize disney princess mental disorders, you can introduce mental health in a non-stigmatizing manner. In fact, it is also a much more positive way to introduce mental health conditions to them.

