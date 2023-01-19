The Diagnostic Statistical Manual (DSM) describes avoidant personality disorder as having a chronic pattern of social inhibition, feelings of inadequacy, and hypersensitivity to negative judgment. It starts in early adulthood and can appear in a number of contexts. With cluster C personality disorder, Avoidant Personality Disorder typically makes people fearful and uneasy in social settings.

People with this personality disorder avoid communicating with others because of their strong negative sentiments of inadequacy and self-consciousness. Their lives are limited in many different ways as a result of these thoughts and actions.

The prevalence of Avoidant Personality Disorder in the United States is 2.4 percent, and it appears to affect both men and women equally.

Signs of Avoidant Personality Disorder

A personality disorder is a long-term pattern of behavior, thoughts, and emotions. It is upsetting and makes it challenging to carry out daily tasks.

People with personality disorders have a difficult time changing their behavior or adjusting to new circumstances. You could struggle to maintain a career or develop healthy connections with others.

You must have four or more of the following symptoms to be diagnosed with Avoidant Personality Disorder:

You avoid team projects out of fear of feedback, approval, or rejection.

You want to avoid getting engaged with individuals until they are certain that they will be loved.

Avoid intimate relationships out of fear of ridicule or disgrace.

Are troubled by the thought of receiving criticism or rejection in social settings.

Are intimidated by meeting new individuals because they make them feel inferior.

You see yourself as socially unfit, unattractive personally, or inferior to others.

Are hesitant to try new things out for fear of looking foolish.

Even if you can relate to some of these, it does not mean you have a personality disorder. It is essential to visit a mental health professional if you suspect a diagnosis.

While it may look like typical shyness, the degree of disruption separates a healthy personality attribute from a personality disorder.

Shy individuals can be reluctant to participate in particular social circumstances, such as large gatherings or employment that call for frequent interpersonal contact. They can, however, function well at work or school and participate in other social circumstances that are more comfortable for them, such as small gatherings with close friends and family in quieter environments. They do not experience severe sensations of fear or anxiety as a result of being shy.

Treatment Of Avoidant Personality Disorder

Psychotherapy is the main course of treatment for all personality disorders, including Avoidant Personality Disorder. Commonly advised is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Group therapy and psychodynamic psychotherapy are further choices.

Other approaches, such as social skills instruction or exposure therapy (a form of CBT), may aid patients in confronting their unfavorable self-perceptions and improving their social comfort. Gaining their trust is essential to retaining them in these programs. People with Avoidant Personality Disorder frequently avoid therapy if they begin to dread rejection or develop a distrust for their therapist.

Personality problems are not frequently treated with medications. However, as anxiety is a major component of AVPD, antidepressants like SSRIs and SNRIs as well as anti-anxiety drugs (also known as benzodiazepines) may be advised.

People with Avoidant Personality Disorder frequently desire to reduce the distress that their disease causes, which is different from people with other personality disorders. They want greater relationships and better social practices.

It's crucial to keep in mind that treatment programs are unique to each patient. If you need assistance, be sure to develop a personalized plan with a doctor to meet your needs. Just because a drug or therapy helps someone else get better doesn't imply it will work for you. Never feel bad about needing assistance, taking medication, or attending therapy. It's wise and gutsy to take care of your mental health.

Although there is no known treatment for avoidant personality disorder or any other type of personality disorder, support from a qualified therapist can help. Your personality won't totally alter as a result of therapy, so you might continue to be cautious around unfamiliar individuals or circumstances.

The ability to examine and question troubling thoughts in a secure, nonjudgmental setting provided by therapy can help people overcome self-doubt and create satisfying relationships.

