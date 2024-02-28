Do you have a Hiatal Hernia? Causes & treatment explored

A Hiatal Hernia occurs when part of your stomach pushes upward through your diaphragm. This condition can be silent, causing no symptoms, but for some, it brings discomfort and health issues that are hard to ignore.

Understanding the condition, its symptoms, causes, and treatment options is essential for managing its effects and improving one's quality of life. Whether you've been diagnosed with Hiatal Hernia or are curious about the condition, this article aims to provide a comprehensive overview.

Symptoms of Hiatal Hernia

Belly Fat (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Hiatal Hernia manifestations can differ greatly from one person to another. Some individuals might not notice any symptoms, while others encounter discomfort that can profoundly affect their everyday activities.

A prevalent sign is acid reflux, which tends to intensify when one reclines or bends forward. This unease stems from stomach acid flowing back into the esophagus, creating a burning sensation. Moreover, people may suffer from the backflow of food or fluids into the mouth, further increasing discomfort.

An additional symptom is trouble swallowing, which can complicate the act of eating. This issue arises as the hernia interferes with the normal movement of food from the esophagus into the stomach.

Pain in the abdomen or chest area can also occur, occasionally misidentified as heart attack pain, causing undue alarm. Furthermore, frequent burping or feeling distended are symptoms that those affected may observe.

These signs are critical alerts that something is amiss, urging those impacted to seek medical consultation and comprehend the root cause—often indicating a Hiatal Hernia.

Causes

The root cause of the condition often remains elusive, yet various elements are recognized as playing a role in its emergence. Aging is a key factor; as we age, the diaphragm's muscle fibers may weaken, elevating the likelihood of developing a Hiatal Hernia.

Exertion in the abdominal region from activities like lifting heavy objects, persistent coughing, or straining during bowel movements can heighten the hernia risk. These actions exert force on both the stomach and diaphragm, possibly pushing the stomach up through the hiatus (an opening in the diaphragm).

Belly Fat (Image via Unsplash/Sean)

Being overweight is another crucial aspect. Carrying extra pounds boosts pressure within the abdominal cavity, which can lead to the creation of a Hiatal Hernia. Likewise, tobacco use diminishes diaphragm strength and increases the risk.

Pregnancy, too, can be influential, as the expanding womb exerts additional pressure on the abdominal area, possibly causing a hernia. Grasping these contributors is essential for both prevention and control, underscoring the need to keep a healthy body weight, steer clear of tobacco, and address other predisposing factors wherever feasible.

Treatment Options

Navigating life with a Hiatal Hernia means focusing on soothing those troublesome symptoms and avoiding any significant issues ahead. The initial strategy often entails a bit of a shake-up in your routine.

Consider consuming smaller, more frequent meals to avoid overburdening your stomach, losing excess weight, and avoiding foods and snacks that trigger acid reflux like holiday displays. Elevating your head with a few pillows while you sleep can significantly reduce those irritating symptoms at night.

Should these lifestyle changes not offer the relief you’re after, and the discomfort persists, consulting your healthcare provider about pharmaceutical options may be wise. Options like antacids, drugs that slow down acid production, and medications that prevent your stomach from producing too much acid can dramatically alter your experience.

And if these lifestyle and medication attempts don’t achieve the desired comfort, surgery might be necessary. Opting for surgery is a significant decision aimed at repairing the hernia, possibly through making adjustments around the diaphragm or repositioning the stomach to its proper place.

Getting through life with a Hiatal Hernia can definitely throw some curveballs your way, but getting a handle on what you’re dealing with, how to tweak your lifestyle, and when to seek out meds or even surgery can really empower you.