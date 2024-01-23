Do you have hooded eyes? Here's how to treat them

Hooded eyes, a distinctive eye shape, are characterized by an extra layer of skin drooping over the crease, causing the eyelid to appear smaller. Popular among many people, including some celebrities, hooded eyes have a unique charm, adding depth and intrigue to facial expressions.

They require specific makeup techniques, as traditional methods might not be as visible or effective due to the hooded lid. People with hooded eyes often experiment with different styles to enhance their natural beauty, finding ways to showcase their eyes despite the smaller visible lid space. It's a feature that embodies both a challenge and an opportunity for creative expression.

Treating Hooded Eyes

Hooded eyes (Image via Unsplash/Alexandra)

Makeup Techniques: The simplest and most non-invasive method. Using specific makeup techniques can help to create the illusion of more visible eyelids. This includes strategically applying eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara to enhance the eyes.

Eyelid Tapes and Glues: These are temporary solutions that can create the appearance of a crease. They're popular in East Asian beauty trends, where double eyelids are often desired. Eyelid tapes are small, adhesive strips placed on the eyelid to physically hold the skin in a creased position.

Botox: Botox injections can be used to lift the eyebrows slightly, which in turn can reduce the hooded appearance of the eyes. This is a temporary solution and needs to be repeated every few months.

Fillers: Injectable fillers can help to restore lost volume in the brow area, lifting the eyebrows and reducing the hooding. Like Botox, this is also a temporary solution.

Laser Treatments: Certain laser treatments can tighten skin and stimulate collagen production. It may help in lifting the brow and reducing the hooded appearance. Results can vary.

Hooded eyes (Image via Unsplash/Azmaan Baluch)

Blepharoplasty (Eyelid Surgery): This is a more permanent solution. It's a surgical procedure where excess skin, muscle, and possibly fat are removed from the eyelids. The surgery can be performed on the upper lids, lower lids, or both. It's effective but comes with the usual risks and recovery time of surgery.

Brow Lift: A brow lift is a surgical procedure that elevates the position of the eyebrows. This can indirectly reduce the appearance of hooded eyelids by lifting the skin above the eyes.

Thermage or Ultherapy: These are non-invasive treatments using radiofrequency or ultrasound, respectively, to tighten the skin and stimulate collagen production. It possibly reduces the hooded appearance.

Which one should you choose?

Makeup Techniques: If you're looking for a non-invasive and budget-friendly option, mastering makeup techniques is a great start. It's reversible and safe, and you can experiment with different looks. However, it's a temporary solution that requires daily effort.

Hooded eyes (Image via Unsplash/Kalea)

Eyelid Tapes and Glues: These are also non-invasive and inexpensive. They offer a temporary fix and can be a good way to test how you'd look with a more permanent solution. The downside is daily application and potential skin irritation.

Botox and Fillers: These minimally invasive procedures are suitable if you're looking for something more long-lasting than makeup but aren't ready for surgery. They can subtly lift the brow area, reducing hooding. Regular maintenance is required, and costs can add up over time.

Laser Treatments, Thermage, Ultherapy: Non-surgical options that can offer more lasting results than makeup or tapes. They're less invasive than surgery but typically more expensive and may require multiple sessions.

Hooded eyes (Image via Unsplash/Victor Frietas)

Blepharoplasty and Brow Lift: These are surgical options and offer the most permanent solutions. They're ideal if you have significant hooding that can't adequately be addressed with less invasive methods. Surgery carries higher risks, requires downtime for recovery, and is the most costly option.

Your choice should align with your comfort level regarding the invasiveness, cost, and permanence of results. Remember, each procedure has risks and benefits, so thorough research and professional guidance are crucial in making an informed decision.