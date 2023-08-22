Do I need therapy? Recognising when you need mental health support

Do I need therapy? Is it a privilege to seek therapy? Will I be diagnosed with a label? You are not alone if you have these questions. Our perceptions of therapy have changed by leaps and bounds. However, the misconceptions and stereotypes still stop many from seeking help.

While therapy can't be accessed by everyone, it is for everyone. Therapy doesn't aim to divide and discriminate. When you start therapy, you may or may not be diagnosed with a condition based on your symptoms. Our brain understands things better with a label or an explanation of why they function in a particular way. Many people may also wonder why they need therapy when they can handle things on their own.

When thinking about do I need therapy, think about what would you want after you take some sessions? (Image via Freepik/ Studio4rt)

Do I need therapy? If yes, what type of therapy do I need?

Do I need therapy is a question that scares many. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Understanding what therapy is comes before the important step of identifying the types and diverse approaches. Therapy is a safe and non-judgmental space where you can learn to enhance your mental, social, physical, and emotional health.

There are many modalities of therapy, and each can vary depending on your needs. The first choice that you have to make is whether you want to seek help for yourself, your romantic partner, or your family. Depending on this, you can opt for individual, couple, or even family therapy. Each therapy modality has a therapist and a client, who eventually build a therapeutic relationship.

When thinking about do I need therapy, a mental health professional will guide you towards the right one. Depending on the severity of your symptoms and goals, the type of therapy can either be long-term (ranging between months and years) or short-term (a few weeks to a few months). Realistically, the duration is ever-changing and not fixed.

How do I know if I need therapy?

How do I know when do I need therapy? What are the factors that lead to it? (Image via Vecteezy/ dao_kp20226443)

The most common reason why individuals may seek therapy is when they feel that they are not able to resolve things or mental health issues on their own. Most individuals come in thinking of therapy as the last option, especially when their symptoms have become worse.

However, there are numerous more reasons why you might opt to seek mental health counseling. You can seek therapy to enhance your capabilities and move further towards growth. Yes, therapy doesn't necessarily have to be limited to managing difficulties. It can also become a safe and non-judgmental space for you to vent and share your experiences.

Does everyone need therapy?

The most common question is if everyone needs therapy and if yes why do I need therapy. (Image via Vecteezy/ olgar2013786026)

Does everyone need therapy? This can be a tricky question, but from a therapist's point of view, yes, everyone needs therapy. No one really questions if we need to see a doctor for a physical check-up, but there are many doubts and concerns about visiting a mental health professional.

Checking in on your mental health is essential since we are constantly surviving in a demanding and volatile environment. Some clients are very clear about what they need from therapy, and therapy becomes solution-oriented for them. However, some clients come to therapy for self-reflection and finding answers, and therefore, therapy becomes awareness-focused for them. If you think about it, we all fall into either or both of these categories. The bottom line, everyone should engage in therapy.

Why do people need therapy?

Why do people need therapy in the first place? How can it benefit them? (Image via Vecteezy/ wavebreakmedia)

People need therapy because they deserve more. You deserve happiness, love, care, safety, and much more. It doesn't matter who you are or where you are from; you deserve a space where you can feel that "I am being heard and taken care of." Naturally, some individuals may require more assistance and support than others, but each of us can benefit from professional help. Why do we need to see it as the last option when it can be the first?

If you have been to therapy and it has not worked out for you, there is no pressure to start again. However, therapy has a lot to do with the therapist and client fit. If it has not worked for you a couple of times, you can try again. Not because of the nature of therapy, but just because something may be in store for you. Seeking therapy is not at all a sign of weakness but rather of internal strength. If you are still wondering, "Do I need therapy?", it is still understandable. Whenever you decide, it will be the right time.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

