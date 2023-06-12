Do you have knee pain? Types of exercises to avoid 

When experiencing knee pain, it's important to know about the different exercises to avoid that put excessive strain on the knee joint.

While it's always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or physical therapist for personalized advice, here are a few types of exercises to avoid if you're dealing with knee pain:

High-impact exercises

Certain exercises that involve running and jumping put stress on the knee joints. It’s important to avoid such movements, especially on hard surfaces.

Deep knee bends and full squats

Avoid exercises that require you to bend your knees beyond 90 degrees, like deep squats and lunges. That will ensure that you're not putting extreme pressure on the joints, helping with reducing knee pain.

Leg presses and heavy weightlifting

Machines like the leg press can put excessive pressure on the knee joint, especially when using heavy weights. It's best to avoid these exercises when experiencing knee pain.

High-impact aerobics

Aerobic exercises that require continuous jumping like kickboxing must be avoided as well. If you absolutely wish to do aerobic exercises, choose low-impact movements like cycling or swimming.

Hill running or stair climbing

Activities that involve a significant incline, like hill running or stair climbing, can intensify knee pain due to the added stress on the joints. Stick to flat surfaces, or choose low-impact cardio exercises instead.

How to strengthen knees after 50?

Exercises to strengthen knees (Photo by Munbaik Cycling Clothing on Unsplash)

As you age, it's common for the knees to experience wear and tear, leading to discomfort or weakness.

However, there are several ways to strengthen the knees after the age of 50. Here are some suggestions to keep your knees strong after 50:

Low-impact exercises

Swap high-impact exercises with low-impact exercises that are gentle on the knees. These exercises will help with keeping the muscles strong but not put unwanted pressure on the knees.

Strength training

Focus on strengthening the muscles that support the knees, like the quadriceps and hamstrings.

Exercises like leg presses, squats (with proper form and limited range of motion), lunges and step-ups can help build strength. Start with lighter weights, and gradually increase as your strength improves.

Warm up, and cool down

Before engaging in any physical activity, including exercise or sports, make sure to warm up your muscles with dynamic stretches or light aerobic activity. Cooling down afterward with static stretches can help prevent stiffness and promote flexibility.

Stretching and flexibility exercises

Stretching (Photo by Michael DeMoya on Unsplash)

Maintain good flexibility to reduce strain on your knees. Perform stretches that target the muscles around the knees, including the quadriceps, hamstrings and calves. Yoga and Pilates are also beneficial for improving flexibility and promoting overall strength and balance.

Balance and stability exercises

Enhancing balance and stability can reduce risk of falls and protect the knees. Incorporate exercises like standing on one leg, heel-to-toe walks and using a balance board or stability ball. These exercises challenge the muscles and improve joint stability.

Weight management

A healthy bodyweight is important to maintain knee health. An excess amount of bodyweight end up putting more strain on the knees. To properly manage your weight, focus on a daily routine involving physical activity and a well-balanced diet.

Listen to your body

Pay attention to any discomfort or pain during exercise. If an activity exacerbates your knee pain, modify or avoid it. It's essential to strike a balance between challenging the knees and avoiding activities that cause excessive strain.

Use proper footwear

Footwear plays an important role in overall knee health. The idea is to use a pair of shoes that provide sufficient cushioning to absorb the shock and provide stability.

If the muscles around your knees are weak, you will start developing problems. There can be a plethora of reasons for knee pain, so it’s advised that you visit a medical professional to understand the causes of any persistent knee pain.

The better you understand the issues, the better you will be able to understand the types of exercises to avoid to take care of your knees.

