Do Weighted Blankets Help in Enhancing Kids' Sleep and Well-being?

When it comes to sleep and relaxation aids, a recent trend has emerged — weighted blankets designed for adults. These blankets, unlike their conventional counterparts, carry extra weight to simulate the sensation of a comforting hug. Advocates claim that they aid in sensory regulation, alleviate anxiety, and tackle insomnia.

But how do these blankets fare when it comes to children? Let's weigh the pros and cons of using those blankets for kids.

When and When Not to Use Weighted Blankets

Medical professionals unanimously advise against using weighted blankets for babies and toddlers due to the risk of restricting their movement and impeding breathing during sleep. This could lead to suffocation, presenting a grave danger to the child.

Similarly, children and adults with sleep disorders like sleep apnea, which affects breathing during sleep, should avoid the blankets. The added weight might hinder free movement during sleep and impede proper airflow, posing a significant risk.

Navigating the Benefits of Weighted Blankets for Kids

These blankets appear to be effective in relieving anxiety in both toddlers and adults. (Ivan Oboleninov/ pexels)

Weighted blankets have garnered a reputation for combating insomnia, particularly in adults. However, the evidence is not always conclusive. Occupational therapy expert Beradine Hershey has lauded these blankets for their positive impact on autistic children. Yet, a UK study contradicts this, finding that the blankets do not significantly improve sleep for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Anxiety and stress can be particularly disruptive at night, hindering both adults and children from achieving restful sleep. Given the rising prevalence of mental health issues among children, these factors can contribute to sleep disturbances.

Calming with Comfort: The Role of Deep-Pressure Touch

One area where these blankets appear successful is in soothing anxiety in both children and adults. The added weight aims to replicate the calming sensation of a hug, providing a deep-pressure touch. This is especially beneficial for individuals with sensory sensitivities like autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

However, individual sensitivities vary, and some children might feel claustrophobic under the weight. For those who benefit from deep-pressure touch, alternatives like massage or physical touch may also be effective.

Key Considerations

The temptation of weighted blankets is understandable as parents and caregivers explore ways to improve their children's sleep and well-being. (Kampus Production/ pexels)

supervision is Key: Children must be supervised at all times when using the blanket. Proper Weight Ratio: The blanket's weight should not exceed 10% of the child's body weight. Safety First: The blanket should not cover the head and neck, and the child should be able to remove it unassisted. Positioning Matters: The blanket should be draped over the body and not rolled around the child. Moderation: Weighted blankets should not be used overnight, and usage should be limited to around 20 minutes. Size Appropriate: The blanket should fit the child's size and not drape over both sides of the bed. Avoid Restraint: The blanket should never be used to restrain the child.

As parents and caregivers seek ways to enhance their children's sleep and well-being, the allure of weighted blankets is understandable. However, the decision to use them should be informed by safety considerations and consultation with healthcare professionals. Prioritizing children's safety and comfort is paramount, ensuring that the ultimate goal of restful sleep is achieved without compromising their health.