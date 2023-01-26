What medical condition does Andrew Tate has? Does Andrew Tate have lung problems? These questions have been constantly raised by his followers on social media after reports that the social media star visited the hospital while he was in custody.

Tate has been in the limelight for his controversial views, including racist and misogynistic statements along with his lifestyle and hedonism. Let’s take a detailed look regarding the medical condition that Tate might be suffering from.

Tate is known for his controversial statement (Image via Instagram)

What Medical Condition Does Andrew Tate Has

Recent reports from the Romania publications and Tate’s lawyer addressed the issue that control was necessary and even prior to his custody, the social media star was suffering from a serious health problem that required special supervision. His attorney also claimed that they will be filing against the decision to keep the social media influencer in custody because of his health problems. This whole ordeal seems to be quite confusing with Andrew Tate’s fans suspecting foul play.

Earlier, it was believed that this medical emergency could be because of the Tate’s asthma problem. Others believed that this social media influencer might be suffering from a heart condition leading to his hospitalization.

Does Andrew Tate Have Lung Problems

According to reports from Romania, Andrew Tate was taken to a hospital in Bucharest as he might have developed lung nodules. Most of the time lung nodules and pulmonary nodes tend to be benign and harmless, but they can also turn cancerous and therefore require regular medical examination.

Since then, reports have been making rounds that Tate might have visited the hospital because of a cancer scare. Tate also posted on Twitter but remained very vague about the health issue. Rumors about whether Andrew has lung problems are yet to be confirmed by any official sources.

Lung nodules can be understood as the formation of small clumps in the cells in your lungs, which usually does not cause any symptoms. They more than often scar tissue due to past lung infections. Some of the symptoms of this disease include wheezing, unexplained weight loss, chest discomfort, exhaustion, hoarseness, and more.

Reports have also claimed that Tate was suffering from a serious health problem even before his preventive detention in Romania and that he himself asked for a doctor's check-up in the jail. However, followers of Tate believe that the social media influencer will never ask to visit a doctor or take medication, increasing their suspicion of foul play.

Why Is Andrew Tate Arrested?

Tate along with his accomplices and brother were arrested from their luxury villa in Romania on account of organized crime, rape, and human trafficking. There were also reports about the possibility of money laundering. According to a Newsweek report, Tate has complained about the inhumane conditions of the prisons in Romania with no lights or insects such as bed bugs, lice, and cockroaches.

