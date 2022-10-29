Does Apple Cider Vinegar Lower Your Cholesterol Level?

Apple cider vinegar is a popular health drink used for a while. It was initially prepared using traditional methods of fermentation.

Vinegar, in general, has healing properties. They also act as antibiotics and are used as a treatment for scurvy. It's available in capsules, fizzy tablets, or regular liquid form.

It can decrease potassium levels, which can be harmful to heart health. Vinegar can be added to several dishes, mixed with olive oil as a dressing for salads, or consumed directly with water. Vinegar is also used to pickle vegetables.

Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is prepared by the fermentation of crushed apples. It's then combined with yeast to convert their sugar to alcohol.

Bacteria is added to ferment the alcohol into acetic acid. Acetic acid, also known as ethanoic acid, contains some amounts of water and malic acid. Other types of vinegar may also provide similar benefits.

The following are the widely known benefits of apple cider vinegar.

Helps regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity

Helps glucagon to function more effectively. Glucagon is a hormone that helps fat loss

Increase the metabolic rate of the body, which can help in weight loss

Suppress appetite and reduce the calorie intake

Activates gene mechanism for fat loss

Decrease blood fats known as triglycerides

Improve ovulation in menstruating women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

May increase HDL cholesterol and reduce LDL cholesterol

Decrease blood pressure by dilating the blood vessels

Kills harmful bacteria that can cause food poisoning

Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help in Decreasing Bad Cholesterol?

LDL and VLDL cholesterol are also known as bad cholesterol. They are synthesized by the liver in case of chronic liver inflammation.

High levels of inflammatory molecules and bad cholesterol molecules are related to heart disease and atherosclerosis. To lower bad LDL and VLDL cholesterol naturally, it’s crucial to keep the inflammation level low.

Moderate amounts of apple cider vinegar daily may decrease levels of bad cholesterol and serum triglycerides. These benefits depend on the ratio of acetic acid to water present in the vinegar. Apple cider vinegar may also help improve symptoms of polycystic ovarian syndrome and promote weight loss. Further research is required to prove these claims, though.

The anti-inflammatory compounds present in apple cider vinegar help reduce liver inflammation and decrease fat deposits in the liver. Fatty liver is often associated with high levels of LDL cholesterol and VLDL cholesterol in the blood. Consumption of apple cider vinegar is also associated with reduced levels of C reactive protein, a marker of inflammation.

Risk and Safety

Dosing is important to prevent damage to tooth enamel when consuming apple cider vinegar. Excess consumption of any vinegar can lead to side effects. It's safe to consume ACV when diluted with water or added to any fruit beverage.

People with diabetes must be extremely careful, though, as it can lead to fluctuations in blood glucose level. Sudden fluctuations can lead to hypoglycemia and fainting. Ones with low potassium level should only consume vinegar after advice from medical professionals. Too much apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach can cause discomfort.

Takeaway

Bad LDL and VLDL cholesterol are markers of chronic inflammation and are often associated with an incorrect diet. Consumption of inflammatory seed oils and certain drugs contribute to inflammation.

A sedentary lifestyle can also contribute to high levels of bad cholesterol in the body. There are several myths regarding bad cholesterol. Saturated fats and animal fats do not contribute to increased levels of bad cholesterol, as they do not contain inflammatory chemical compounds.

Any vinegar, including apple cider vinegar, has compounds that can help in decreasing inflammation and reduce bad cholesterol level. ACV must be consumed regularly in diluted form to get the desired health benefits.

A healthy and active lifestyle is important to get a healthy body and mind. People with chronic high level of bad cholesterol must consult medical professionals before incorporating any home remedies.

Poll : 0 votes