Does your breathing stink? 10 signs you don't drink enough water

There are several signs you don't drink enough water, such as dry mouth, nausea, constant sugar cravings, fatigue, etc. The need for water in our body cannot be emphasized enough, with 60-70% of our body being water.

We are made up of water!

Water is very crucial for maintaining all of our bodily functions, even breathing. It is generally advised that an adult drinks about 6-8 ounce glasses of water daily, and anyone running behind this daily need can face several unpleasant symptoms.

Hence, it is generally advised by physicians to practice the habit of always keeping a water bottle with you, be it beside your bed, on your office table, or in your rucksack for long vacations. This will help you easily meet the daily need for water intake and keep you away from all the negative symptoms.

In this article, we list 10 signs you don't drink enough water, so that the next time you encounter them, you know what the reason behind it is.

10 signs you don't drink enough water

Continuously Thirsty

Thirst is among the first signs you don't drink enough water (Image via Unsplash/Dan Gold)

We start off with the most obvious symptom that you face when you don't drink enough water. This is your body's way of signaling that it is dehydrated — one of the signs that you don't drink enough water.

Little sips of water won't quench your thirst in that case, as the body will be in dire need of a significant amount of water to maintain its functions effectively. These are the very first signs you don't drink enough water and can be easily cured by sitting down and drinking an ample amount of water.

Consistent Headaches

Consistent headaches are signs you don't drink enough water (Image via Unsplash/nik shuliahin)

Regardless of drinking water, our body consistently loses water through sweating, and lacking enough water to compensate for it makes our blood thicker. That, in turn, makes it difficult for oxygen to travel properly throughout the body.

This means that the brain too doesn't receive enough oxygen to function in an effective manner. This is among the reasons behind mild to moderate headaches and migraines and a clear sign that you don't drink enough water.

It is recommended not to have soda drinks or sports beverages to have that instant shot of energy and quench your thirst. The sugar and excessive salts present in them can worsen the symptoms, making us more dehydrated.

Degrading Skin Health

Dehydration leads to dry skin (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Grey)

Dehydration can have visible symptoms on your face and skin when it doesn't receive enough moisture to preserve its oils. This makes the skin lose its luster and bounciness, leaving it cracked, ashy, and dry, which doesn't go away even with moisturizers.

It is among the telltale signs you don't drink enough water. Less elastic skin also accelerates premature aging, with visible wrinkles and fine lines.

Bad Breath

Bad Breath and Dry Mouth are signs you don't drink enough water (Image via Unsplash/ James Kovin)

One of the signs you don't drink enough water is the drying of mucous membranes which are responsible for the production of saliva. Saliva rinses away all the bad bacteria from our mouth, and its scarcity makes our mouth dry up, giving bacteria a habitat to grow in our mouth, between our gums and teeth.

This gives rise to a serious case of bad breath and makes it harder to swallow down foods. The former can give rise to embarrassing situations around others.

The feeling of Fatigue and Tiredness

Fatigue disrupts our workflow (Image via Unsplash/ Adrian Swancar)

When the body lacks its desired fluid intake, it becomes difficult for it to maintain its functions properly. The body tries to preserve the leftover energy, which is why we experience the sensation of fatigue.

Long-term tiredness not only affects our work and well-being but also our ability to concentrate, which heightens the chances of mishappenings. So, it's always better to sip the right amount of water for the day to avoid serious cases such as nausea, vomiting, and brain fog.

Irritating and Red Eyes

May lead to eye irritation (Image via Unsplash/ Nora Hutton)

Our eyes tend to dry up in intervals, and the tear ducts present in our eyes moisten them every time we close the eyelids. That is why we blink. The lack of water in our body starts to dry up our eye ducts, leaving the eyes dry, which is a major sign you don't drink enough water.

The eyes start to get irritated and then turn red. This becomes painful, blurs our vision, and in extreme cases, can cause serious visual problems. Our constant exposure to blue screens throughout the day makes it even more necessary to maintain a proper water intake. Also, keep a mild eye drop handy.

Muscle Aches and Joint Pain

May lead to muscle pain (Image via Unsplash/CHUTTERSNAP)

The water that we consume compensates for the amount of fluid that our body loses in sweat throughout the day. When the body doesn't get enough water to produce any more sweat, it leads to muscle cramps. Sweating is the body's way of cooling down its temperature in a hot environment, and without it, the heat enters our muscles, causing pain.

The cartilage in our joints is 80% water, and without lubricant, the bones start to grind against each other, which makes it difficult for proper movement and function. It leads to severe pain and aching, which can be prevented by a proper intake of water.

Improper Digestion

Causes Constipation is one of the signs you don't drink enough water (Image via Unsplash/ Yuris Alhumaydy)

Water promotes a smooth travel of food, through our body's digestive tract. It blends the high fiber content present in the food we consume, ensuring easy bowel movement and enabling proper digestion. Lacking enough water in our body hardens the stool, which leads to constipation and indigestion.

Mood Swings

Recurring Mood Swings are among the signs you don't drink enough water (Image via Unsplash/Joshua Rawson-Harris)

Dehydration is a lack of fluids in our body and is directly linked to our brain. It can lead to certain neurological changes that often lead to mood swings and irritability. This is among the signs you don't drink enough water.

It arouses a feeling of lethargy that will make us tired and unable to work. Even 1% below our hydration optimal level lowers our energy levels. And that is why water is essential for us to keep our concentration intact.

High Blood Pressure and Cholesterol

Increases Blood Pressure and Cholesterol (Image via Unsplash/Hush Naidoo Jade Photography)

Our blood thickens when the water concentration in our body decreases. Dehydration also leads to the narrowing of the blood vessels, which makes it hard for the thick blood to travel throughout the body. In such a situation, the body is forced to produce more cholesterol to keep the cell membranes moist, which increases our overall cholesterol level and can lead to diabetes.

The necessity of consuming water is something that simply cannot be ignored. It makes our entire body function properly and ensures our well-being. Lack of fluids in our body directly affects our mood. If you face the same, it is among the signs you don't drink enough water and are at risk of high cholesterol. It slows down our metabolism rate which can lead to weight gain, which is something people want to avoid.

However, drinking an excess amount of water is also unhealthy, as too much fluid forces our heart to work harder which can lead to heart failure. Just the right amount of intake is advised to give your body plenty of energy to get through the day.

So, if you are experiencing a dry mouth, it is the ideal time to grab a bottle and start rehydrating.