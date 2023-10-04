Most effective ways to get rid of headache behind eyes

Experiencing a headache behind eyes is truly unsettling. The persistent pressure or weight right at the back of your eye socket can be more than just a minor discomfort. It's a constant distraction, making it difficult to focus on anything around you.

When this kind of headache hits, even the simple joys of life, like reading a good book or catching up on your favorite show, can become daunting tasks. The light that the laptop or phone's screen emits or the pages' text just amplifies the discomfort. Many people find themselves reaching for some relief, whether it's in the form of pain relief medications or just a few moments of rest in a dark room.

What causes headache behind eyes?

Headache behind eyes (Image via Unsplash/Christian Erfurt)

Tension Headaches: We've all had those days where stress feels like a weight on our shoulders. When emotional stress and muscle stiffness combine, it's natural to experience a gentle, throbbing discomfort behind the eyes.

Sinusitis: Think of the discomfort when your sinuses act up, be it from an allergy or an infection. The result? An unmistakable pressure around your eyes and forehead.

Eye Strain: Those hours spent binge-watching a series or deep-diving into a good book? They can leave our eyes tired, and before you know it, there's a nagging pain right behind them.

Migraines: Migraines are more than just a headache for some people. They are accompanied by a variety of symptoms, including pain behind the eyes.

Cluster Headaches: Imagine the most intense, piercing headache that seems to target just one eye. That is a classic symptom of a cluster headache.

Headache behind eyes (Image via Pexel/Andrea Piacquadio)

Dehydration: We frequently underestimate the power of a simple glass of water. When we don't drink enough, our bodies complain, sometimes with a headache behind the eyes.

Eye Problems: Eyes are our windows to the world, but when something's amiss, like an infection or the need for spectacles, they might signal distress with pain.

High Blood Pressure: It's called the "silent killer" for a reason. One way our body may hint at high blood pressure is through headaches that seem to emanate from behind our eyes.

Trigeminal Neuralgia: A pain that strikes suddenly and sharply on the face, often gravitating around the eyes, can be quite jarring and bewildering.

Most effective ways to get rid of headache behind eyes

Headache behind eyes (Image via Pexel/Andrea Piacquadio)

Rest: Sometimes, your body just craves a reset. Getting enough sleep might be the key to bidding farewell to those tension headaches and eye strains.

Hydration: Feeling that nudge in your head? It might be your body's gentle reminder to sip some more water throughout the day.

Eye Care: Your eyes, after those long hours on screens, might just be asking for a little downtime. A well-lit room and maybe some artificial tears could make all the difference if they feel dry.

Over-the-Counter Pain Medications: A simple pill, like ibuprofen or acetaminophen, might be what you need for those occasional headaches. Just remember to stick to the guidelines.

Caffeine: A cup of coffee might soothe your headache, but it's a double-edged sword. Keeping an eye on your caffeine intake ensures you don't swing from relief to another headache.

Headache behind eyes (Image via Pexel/Andrea Piacquadio)

Cold Compress: There's something about the chill of a cold compress on your forehead or neck that brings instant comfort. It might be because it eases inflammation and tightens blood vessels.

Warm Compress: When sinuses flare up, warmth seems to work its magic. A warm cloth over the sinus area might be the comforting touch needed.

Relaxation Techniques: When life's stresses mount, our bodies might respond with a headache. Techniques like deep breathing or meditation can be like a gentle lullaby for your tense muscles.

Avoid Triggers: Everyone has their triggers. If you've noticed certain foods or smells tip you into headache territory, steering clear might be the way to go.

Now that you know how to get rid of headache behind eyes, it is going to be quite easy for you the next time you have them.