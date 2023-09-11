Does Protein Make You Poop? Knowing All about Protein Bowel Movements

“Does protein make you poop?” is one question that many of us have lost our minds over. This is because in a fitness-crazy era, taking protein foods and supplements is key to maintaining a fit body. Although protein foods are the building blocks of muscles, they can affect the digestive system in a way that is quite different from how we expect them to.

There have also been certain misconceptions about the fact that all kinds of proteins make you poop more when, in actuality, different sorts of proteins affect you differently. It has also been speculated that proteins can actually cause constipation in some people. So, with the pendulum swinging on both sides in this case, it can be really tricky to understand the real nature of proteins and how they affect individual gut health.

Why Does Protein Make You Poop?

How do proteins affect gut health? Why does protein make you poop? (Image via Pexels)

When it comes to protein making you poop, a rather interesting process takes place that happens when we consume foods containing it, that may help answer the question, "does protein make you poop?" This is because when the body breaks down proteins, sulfates are produced that can accelerate bowel movements as laxatives do. This can result in frequent trips to the bathroom after having a protein-rich meal.

Also, certain types of proteins may take longer to digest, putting strain on the digestive tract in the process. They might also produce an extra amount of waste that the body tries to eliminate in the form of excreta or poop.

Can Protein Make You Constipated?

Does protein make you poop? Proteins can cause constipation as well. (Image by iStockphoto via Pexels)

While protein can at times make you run for the toilet frequently, it can also give you constipation. This happens because people often go on a high-protein diet and forget to take the fiber alongside it. Fiber adds bulk to the production of waste in the stomach, helping things to move easily along the gastrointestinal tract.

It does so by drawing water from the GI tract to keep stools soft enough for easy passage. An absence of fiber can lead to the formation of hard stools that could be difficult to pass leading to constipation.

How to Stop Protein Poops?

Does protein make you poop? Having a fiber-rich diet is the way to maintain good gut health. (Image by Ella Olsson via Pexels)

So, why does protein make you poop? Protein poops happen when too much gastric juices are produced to break down proteins leading to the generation of a higher level of sulfates. This can cause a laxative-like effect, trying to pass nitrogenous waste through the tract and out of the body.

The effective way to stop protein poops is to add a healthy dose of fiber to your diet such as fruits and veggies. What it does is provide bulk to the waste produced by the body, binding it with water and accumulated excreta that it clears away from the tract. This helps to regulate healthy bowel movements and prevent the occurrence of either runny stool or constipation.

Word of Caution

Apart from eating too much protein, another thing that can trigger issues with the gastrointestinal tract is taking too many protein shakes and supplements. These supplements are not approved by the FDA, and the list of ingredients on them can be quite misleading or obscure.

Although these are marketed as containing no sugar and as low-carb supplements, they do quite often contain sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners that can upset the digestive system in most cases.

Additionally, these powders and supplements might contain allergens such as lactose. So, for those who are sensitive to such ingredients, this can cause severe impacts on the stomach and overall health.

"Does protein make you poop?" still remains one of the most searched questions on any portals. This is because being the vital nutrient for the developing body, proteins are quite often overdone. However, just like for everything else, one needs to strike a healthy balance between taking proteins and other things that are required by the body in appropriate proportions.

It is not necessarily a bad thing to poop once or twice a day, as long your body is flushing out wastes in a healthy way. So, the next time you do take that steak on the plate, make sure the greens are smiling at you too!