Does rice make you gain weight? Here's what science says

Rice is a comfort food for a lot of us across the globe. However, here's the tricky bit - when you pile it on, drench it in rich sauces, or pair it with other heavy foods, it can become a sneaky contributor to those extra inches around the waist. This is because, ultimately, it's a carb, right? We all know that going overboard with carbs might add to our weight.

Yet, here's the silver lining - white grains aren't the enemy. If you play it smart, it can actually fit right into a balanced diet. Opting for wholesome varieties, like brown rice or even quinoa, is a great start. They've got that extra fiber and nutrients that not only nourish you but also make you feel full. So, you will be less tempted to go for that second or third helping.

Does rice cause weight gain?

A Balanced meal (Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Science has quite a lot to say about the relationship between rice and weight gain.

Study 1: Effects of brown rice were studied on the appetite and energy intake in overweight adults in a randomized controlled trial. In 2013, researchers decided to find out whether there's any truth to the idea that brown rice can make us feel full longer than white rice.

Turns out it can! People who ate golden grains felt fuller and didn't eat as much afterward. The reason is that golden grains are richer in fiber and don't cause sudden sugar rushes and crashes like white grains.

Study 2: Association between white rice intake and risk of overweight and obesity in children and adults was studied in a meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies and cross-sectional studies.

Have you ever wondered if eating too much white rice can lead to weight gain? A study in 2020 looked into this. They found out that there might be a tiny risk of putting on some extra pounds if you eat a lot of white grains. But don't panic! The link isn't that strong, and there are many other factors to consider.

Study 3: Is rice consumption a risk for metabolic syndrome and associated diseases in Chinese adults? An analysis of the 2011 China Health and Nutrition Survey has some light on shed on the matter.

In cultures where the food is pretty much the star of every meal, like in China, how does it affect health? A 2020 study had a look. Surprisingly, eating the food didn't seem to make much difference in terms of diseases like diabetes. It looks like it's not just about the food, but it's the whole lifestyle, including what else you eat and how active you are.

Ways to have rice without gaining weight

A balanced meal (Image via Pexels/Ella Olsson)

Keep it Sensible: You know how sometimes your eyes are bigger than your stomach? Try using a smaller bowl or cup to serve those golden grains. Just a little can go a long way.

Go for the Good Stuff: Think of white grains as the popcorn of the grain world – fun but not so filling. The brown or wild varieties, on the other hand, are like the hearty, wholesome bread of the bunch. They are filling, tasty, and better for the waistline.

Simple is Best: Imagine you're giving those golden grains a spa day. A nice steam or boil keeps them light and fluffy. Frying them? That’s like adding a heavy winter coat – not ideal for keeping things light!

Dress Lightly: It's like adding too much dressing to a salad. Keep the butter, creamy sauces, and rich toppings in check. Let the natural flavor shine!

A balanced meal (Image via Pexels/Quang)

Mix it Up: Treat those golden grains like the sidekick in a movie. Pair them with some colorful veggies and a protein star, like chicken or beans. Remember, balance is key.

Move and Groove: Whether it's a walk after dinner or dancing around your kitchen, make sure you're moving a bit after indulging. It makes both you and your body happier.

Sip Wisely: Just as you wouldn't want to wear heavy boots on a beach day, you wouldn't want to pair your light golden grains with a super sugary drink. Go for something refreshing and light.

Now that you know how not to skip these healthy grains and maintain a healthy weight, you can set a proper diet around it.