Does Snoop Dogg’s wife have cancer? Snoop Dogg's family health update

No matter which genre of music you like, Snoop Dogg is a name you must have come across very often, because of his rap music, legendary lyrics, smooth flow, and obsession with weed. This American rapper has always been under the spotlight for his music and fame and recently, the news of his wife Shante Broadus, and his daughter Cori Broadus has become a matter of concern for his fans worldwide, as both of them are fighting life battles according to the internet and netizens.

The internet is well aware of Shante Broadus’s past battles with breast cancer as Snoop Dogg and she chose to speak about it openly to the fans so that they can raise awareness about cancer and similar health conditions.

Snoop Dogg’s wife's health update

The boss lady behind Snoop Dogg's success (Image by bosslady_ent/Instagram)

Shante Broadus, fifty-two years of age, has played a very important role in Snoop’s life, and throughout his musical journey, she has stood by him as his support. She even became his manager in the year 2021 and has played her professional role well, although she was battling cancer and other health conditions at that time.

Suffering from breast cancer and being open about it to the public and her fans, she has inspired many and made many aware of the condition and how to detect breast cancer at an early stage.

She managed to battle cancer bravely and overcame it and since then, she has used her platform to raise awareness and even help people affected by the same to raise funds. In 2024, there has been no news about her cancer relapse or anything that can tell the fans that she is suffering, which can help us conclude that she is in good health.

Snoop Dogg’s daughter health update

Cori Broadus, 24 years old, daughter of Shante and Snoop, suffered a severe stroke recently. At the young age of 6, Cori was diagnosed with lupus, an inflammatory disease that is caused when the immune system starts to attack its tissues. However, whether the cause of her recent stroke and lupus is interconnected or not is hard to say, or determine by the doctors.

Since she was diagnosed, she had been on medications, which had helped her to heal, until she found out about herbal remedies, to treat her condition. She continues to inspire people daily and believes that nothing can happen overnight and that we have to take little steps to improve our health.

Recent news about Shante Broadus's weight loss: Is it linked to cancer?

Shante looks healthy and fine (Image by bosslady_ent/Instagram)

Fans are stressed as they saw tremendous weight loss in Snoop Dogg’s wife Shante Broadus recently. However, there is no news that she is still battling cancer, or suffering from anything serious of that sort so we have nothing to worry about.

She may have gained some weight over the years, after her cancer battle, as we can see on her social media handles, from the pictures she posts.

She is a successful lady and continues to inspire people and this can be her new stunt to inspire people physically too, by staying fit and showing her fans that even after her many life and health battles, she and Snoop Dogg stood by each other and now she is in her best shape, happy and healthy than ever.