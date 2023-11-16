"We are with you..." - Conor McGregor drops short message after Snoop Dogg decides to "give up smoke"

Conor McGregor and Snoop Dogg have a history. In fact, the world-renowned rapper was spotted at the Irishman's Black Forge Inn not that long ago, where he was pictured alongside McGregor's mother. Furthermore, both men also enjoy the recreational smoking of marijuana.

Snoop Dogg, specifically, has become something of an internet meme due to how often he smokes, as well as the large quantity of marijuana that he uses. However, a recent development seems to indicate that those days are gone. The rapper took to Instagram with a post stating that he's made the decision to stop smoking.

The announcement comes as a shock to many, but several flocked to the comment section of his post to voice their support, including his acquaintance, Conor McGregor, who wished him well:

"Best of luck Snoop! We are with you all the way!"

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's comment

McGregor himself has taken to Instagram several times to update his fans on his marijuana consumption, occasionally posting pictures and videos of himself smoking at various locations. Unfortunately, doing so has only frustrated fans who continue to await his continuously delayed octagon return.

Some are even convinced that McGregor may never fight again, as he has repeatedly expressed interest in other pursuits. While the UFC announced Michael Chandler as the opponent to welcome him back into the octagon, and the two even filmed The Ultimate Fighter 31 together, the Irishman's eyes have wandered.

However, UFC CEO Dana White has reiterated that 'The Notorious' will indeed fight in the UFC next. The specific date for his return, however, remains unknown.

What did John Kavanagh say about Conor McGregor potentially fighting at UFC 300?

While recent projections for Conor McGregor's octagon return referenced UFC 300, especially after his scheduled opponent, Michael Chandler, claimed that he expected the bout to take place at the event, John Kavanagh, the Irishman's head coach, iced that rumour during an interview on The MMA Hour.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, John Kavanagh alluded to something happening behind the scenes that pushed back his star pupil's return past UFC 300:

"We were hoping for April. That was the hope, that was what we were told, and then, now it seems to be the summertime."

Expand Tweet