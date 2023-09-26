"Always rolls the absolute worst looking joints" - Fans troll Conor McGregor for sporting "wack" joint on the way to Snoop Dogg

Conor McGregor won't be fighting in 2023. The MMA community suspected as much after the UFC's inability to provide an official return date for his bout with Michael Chandler, as well as after the Irishman's USADA issues came to light. But now with Leon Edwards and Colby Covington headlining UFC 296, any hopes of his return have been put to rest.

So, with no octagon commitments for the year, he has been enjoying the luxuries that his wealth and fame have afforded him. Recently, rapper Snoop Dogg turned up at the Black Forge Inn, one of Conor McGregor's establishments. In commemoration, the Irishman posted an Instagram picture of himself with a joint.

The picture shows him driving shirtless with a joint in his mouth, a joint being a term that refers to a rolled cigarette of marijuana. It isn't the first time that Conor McGregor has taken to social media to post pictures of himself with a joint, but this time it didn't draw the fan reaction he must have been hoping for.

Fans flocked to the comment section of his post to mock the UFC star for what they feel are subpar joint-rolling skills, as they lambasted the appearance and overall state of McGregor's joint. One fan described the joint in less than flattering terms, saying the following:

"Thats a wack joint"

Another fan accused 'The Notorious' of frequently rolling poor joints:

"Conor always rolls the absolute worst looking joints"

Meanwhile, one fan took the opportunity to jab at the Irishman's career decline:

"That joint as crooked as his career lol"

One fan even bemoaned the post as evidence that McGregor may never fight again:

"Bros never fighting again"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

How many fighters has Conor McGregor called out?

Since the UFC announced Conor McGregor's return earlier this year, the Irishman has issued countless public challenges to fighters besides Michael Chandler, who is his expected opponent. He has called out Justin Gaethje for a 'BMF' title fight, Nate Diaz for the pair's trilogy bout, and Alexander Volkanovski for P4P #1 status.

Expand Tweet

He has even expressed an interest in facing Sean Strickland for the middleweight title. Perhaps his most surprising callout, however, was him challenging YouTuber and influencer boxer KSI to a bare-knuckle boxing bout.