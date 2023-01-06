Does Taking Turmeric for Inflammation Really Work?

It's often suggested by health and fitness experts to use turmeric for inflammation. Turmeric is a colorful and flavorful spice that contains several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These compounds are known to help in the regulation of inflammation.

Turmeric is a popular spice used in traditional medicine. It contains a compound called curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric is also used in Indian cooking, along with other spices such as ginger, black pepper, and cinnamon.

In this article, we will analyze whether turmeric for inflammation really works, its nutritional facts, and more.

Turmeric Nutrition Facts

Turmeric is often used in herbal supplements along with other spices (Image via Unsplash/Jellybee)

According to data published by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a tablespoon of turmeric contains:

Calories : 29 kcal

: 29 kcal Protein : 0.91 grams

: 0.91 grams Fat : 0.31 grams

: 0.31 grams Carbohydrates : 6.31 grams

: 6.31 grams Fiber : 2.1 grams

: 2.1 grams Sugar : 0.3 grams

: 0.3 grams Manganese : 26% of Daily Value (DV)

: 26% of Daily Value (DV) Iron : 16% of DV

: 16% of DV Potassium : 5% of DV

: 5% of DV Vitamin C: 3% of DV

It can be observed that turmeric is very low in calories, proteins, and fats. It provides some amount of manganese and non-heme iron. Active anti-inflammatory compounds are the main reason for consuming turmeric for inflammation. Chronic inflammation is related to conditions such as PCOS.

Turmeric for Inflammation

Turmeric can reduce joint pain and the severity of arthritis (Image via Unsplash/Nino Liverani)

Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory compounds called curcuminoids, which can offer several potential health benefits, including:

Reduced inflammation: Curcumin present in turmeric may help regulate inflammatory processes in the body. Inflammation has been linked to conditions like cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cognitive decline, and irritable bowel disease. Consuming turmeric for inflammation can reduce the risk of these diseases.

Curcumin present in turmeric may help regulate inflammatory processes in the body. Inflammation has been linked to conditions like cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cognitive decline, and irritable bowel disease. Consuming turmeric for inflammation can reduce the risk of these diseases. Reduced chronic pain: Consuming turmeric may reduce chronic joint and nerve pain. Several herbal supplements and topical solutions include curcumin as an anti-inflammatory ingredient.

Consuming turmeric may reduce chronic joint and nerve pain. Several herbal supplements and topical solutions include curcumin as an anti-inflammatory ingredient. Reduced oxidative damage: Turmeric may help reduce the levels of harmful free radicals in the body, which cause oxidative damage to cells. Free radicals are associated with cancer and other conditions.

Turmeric may help reduce the levels of harmful free radicals in the body, which cause oxidative damage to cells. Free radicals are associated with cancer and other conditions. Improved immunity: Consuming turmeric for inflammation can also help strengthen the immune system. Reduced inflammation helps the body to function properly and fight harmful pathogens.

Consuming turmeric for inflammation can also help strengthen the immune system. Reduced inflammation helps the body to function properly and fight harmful pathogens. Turmeric benefits for skin: In traditional medicine, turmeric has been used to treat skin infections and dullness. A paste of turmeric can be applied for brighter skin. Turmeric is safe on the skin and can be washed off easily.

These properties are currently being studied across different labs and institutes. Existing data with regard to turmeric is promising.

Recommended Dosage of Turmeric for Inflammation

Piperine can enhance the absorption of curcumin several times (Image via Unsplash/Jellybee)

While there're no proper guidelines on how much turmeric to take, most supplements provide around 1000 - 1500 mg.

Whether you're taking turmeric raw or as a supplement, it's advisable to take it with a substance known as piperine, found in black peppers. Piperine is a natural compound that enhances the absorption of curcumin significantly.

Several supplements of curcumin include piperine as one of the ingredients. Curcumin dissolves easily in fat, so it's advised to take turmeric along with a fatty meal to get all the benefits of turmeric for inflammation.

You can use dry turmeric powder or raw fresh turmeric in your diet and cooking. Turmeric can also be used in the preparation of turmeric tea. This winter, make your tea or coffee with added turmeric for inflammation.

It has been found that the anti-nutritional factors present in raw turmeric can prevent the absorption of the anti-inflammatory compound. This problem is now overcome with the production of supplements made using purified extracts of curcumin from turmeric.

Bottom Line

Turmeric for inflammation can reduce the risk of several chronic inflammatory diseases in the heart, liver, and joints.

Preliminary studies also indicate that the active compounds present in turmeric might be able to reduce the risk of cancer. These claims require further research, though, and several studies are ongoing in this regard.

It has to be kept in mind that the bioavailability of anti-inflammatory compounds is lower in raw turmeric and higher in supplements. Consuming curcumin extracts can be more beneficial than raw turmeric for inflammation.

While searching for these supplements, look out for ones that contain piperine extract. If you're consuming turmeric, try to include other anti-inflammatory foods too.

