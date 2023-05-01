Drinking green tea can cause liver failure, new study finds

If you've been brewing your own green tea or buying it in bags, you might want to rethink that habit.

Researchers at Israel's Kaplan Medical Center have discovered that drinking too much green tea can cause serious liver damage. This news may come as a shock to many people who viewed it as a healthy beverage. In this article, we take a closer look at the study and what it means for tea drinkers.

The study

Green tea is one of the most popular beverages in the world, second only to water. It's often used for weight loss and has been gaining popularity, especially in Israel. However, there are also some negative effects from drinking too much of this tea, including tooth damage and liver problems.

A new study conducted by Israel's Clalit Health Service and Kaplan Medical Center has shown that these herbal supplements can damage the liver. Professor Steven Melnick, a gastroenterologist and internal medicine specialist at Kaplan, conducted a study on green tea. According to his research, there are over 100 documented cases of liver inflammation due to drinking this type of tea.

It contains many chemicals that can cause an inflammatory response in the body. One compound, called catechins, is thought to be responsible for some cases of liver disease. It isn't clear which components cause liver damage, but some people experience severe reactions when combining tea with other drugs or herbs.

What does this mean for green tea drinkers?

While the study is concerning, it's important to keep in mind that it focuses on green tea supplements and high amounts of tea consumption. Drinking moderate amounts of tea (1-3 cups per day) is generally considered safe for most people.

It's also important to note that the study had some limitations. It was a small study, and researchers were unable to determine whether tea consumption was a direct cause of liver failure or simply a contributing factor.

A 23-year-old patient recently developed problems serious enough to require a liver transplant after drinking two to three cups of green tea every day for a month. This is just one example of how people who consume these products should be aware of the possibility of complications and consult their family doctor if suspicious symptoms appear.

This study that focuses on overdrinking tea & liver failure is concerning, but it's important to keep in mind that it focuses on high levels of green tea consumption and supplements.

Drinking moderate amounts of tea is generally considered safe for most people. If you're concerned about its effects on your liver health, talk to your doctor.

