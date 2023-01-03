Dry Scooping Creatine: What is it, Benefits, Risks and More

Creatine is a naturally occurring ingredient found in foods like meat and fish. It's also found in muscle tissue and the brain.

Creatine is one of the most researched sports supplements for increasing strength, muscle mass, and athletic performance. It increases the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy-carrying chemical compound in cells, which can help with endurance and muscle building.

If you're a fitness fanatic, you've probably seen people dry scoop creatine or pre-workout supplements in the gym or on the internet.

What exactly is dry scooping creatine?

Dry scooping entails dropping a scoop of creatine straight from the tub into your mouth. (Photo: Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Dry scooping entails dropping a scoop of creatine straight from the tub into your mouth without mixing it with anything. The creatine may then be swallowed dry or washed down with water.

The dry scooping challenge began on TikTok, as many trends do. The trend began with pre-workout supplements, and some people even tried whey protein powders before settling on creatine.

In this article, we will discuss the benefits and drawbacks of the dry scoop creatine trend so that you can decide for yourself whether it would be right for you.

Benefits of dry scooping creatine

The most commonly perceived benefit of dry scooping creatine is that it allows the supplement to enter the bloodstream more quickly. That means dry scooping creatine allows the body to absorb the compound more quickly.

Is this assumption correct?

Unfortunately, no research has been conducted to support the benefits of dry-scooping creatine.

The assertion that dry scooping allows creatine to enter the bloodstream faster is not supported by science. According to research, creatine is absorbed by the intestine in the same way amino acids and peptides are.

When creatine is taken as a pulverized pill or in solid form, the peak concentration is lower than when the same dose is taken as a solution.

Dangers of Dry Scooping Creatine

Coughing, choking , tooth decay etc. are common risks (Photo: Unsplash/Mikael Seegen)

Here're some common risks:

#1 Coughing Too Much

Coughing is a common occurrence when attempting to gulp down any powder. Creatine has a very smooth texture, so if you inhale it before swallowing it, it will inevitably cause coughing and airway irritation.

#2 Choking

Creatine becomes chalky when it comes into contact with the water content in the mouth, making it even more difficult to swallow. Users have to deal with choking in addition to coughing.

#3 Inadvertent Inhalation

You may inevitably gasp for air while coughing and choking, allowing some of the powder to enter your airways and lungs. Aspiration is a potentially fatal condition that can result in inflammation or infection in the lungs.

#4 Tooth Decay

Tooth damage while dry scooping is uncommon and is primarily determined by the type of creatine supplement used. Some creatine powders may contain acidic ingredients like citric acid, malic acid, or even hydrochloride.

Should you try Dry Scooping Creatine?

Ceatine generally contains citric acid. (Photo: Unsplash/David Gabrielyan)

You should not try dry scooping creatine, which is a pre-workout, as it generally contains citric acid. That, as previously mentioned, is bad for teeth, and dry scooping may result in tooth decay.

Pre-workouts contain large amounts of caffeine, and excessive caffeine consumption can cause stomach cramps, vomiting, or heart palpitations. When you dry scoop creatine on its own, you run the risk of choking, coughing and wasting it.

The dangers or side effects appear to be greater when you dry scoop creatine as a part of a pre-workout supplement.

