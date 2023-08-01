Dust mite allergy: Understanding its symptoms and treatments 

Dust mite allergy is an allergic reaction to bugs commonly found in house dust. Allergy to dust mites occurs when the immune system reacts to pathogens or foreign substances that enter the body through breathing.

Dust mites are tiny bugs that belong to the same family as spiders. They're found in house dust and typically feed on dead skin cells that humans and pets regularly shed.

Although dust mites can be found anywhere, they usually live on mattresses, bedding, curtains, carpets and other fabric-based items. While these tiny mites can survive in a wide range of climatic conditions, they mostly thrive in warm and humid areas.

Dust mite allergy symptoms

Symptoms can include runny nose and wheezing. (Photo via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Symptoms of dust mite allergy on skin include the following:

itchy skin

itchy nose

runny nose

sinus pressure

nasal congestion

postnasal drip

itchy and watery eyes

sore and scratchy throat

difficulty breathing

cough

It's important to note that symptoms can range from mild to severe, depending on the severity of the allergy.

People with asthma and respiratory diseases may experience a few additional symptoms, including chest tightness and pain, wheezing, severe cough, asthma attack and shortness of breath.

In serious cases of dust allergy, the condition may become chronic and cause sever issues like persistent cough, congestion, sneezing, facial pressure and pain. It may also lead to a severe asthma attack.

Who is at greater risk of dust mite allergy?

People with asthma are more likley to get dust mite allergy. (Photo via Freepik/8photo)

Dust mite allergy can affect almost anyone, but people are more likely to develop this type of allergy if they have eczema, asthma, hay fever or any respiratory problem.

Additionally, people who have a family history of atopy are also more likely to get dust mite allergies.

Dust mite allergy treatment

Several prescription and over-the-counter medications can help ease symptoms of a dust mite allergy. These may include:

Nasal corticosteroids: These medications can help reduce internal inflammation and provide relief from nasal congestion. They also have fewer side effects compared to other oral options.

Antihistamines: These medications can help alleviate sneezing and runny nose while also reducing itching and inflammation.

Decongestants: They can ease inflamed tissues of the nasal passage and help in breathing.

Other treatment options may include immunotherapy or allergy shots, leukotriene modifiers or cromolyn sodium. Your healthcare provider will prescribe these medications depending on your symptoms and severity of the allergic reactions.

How to get rid of dust mites?

Prescription medications can help ease symptoms. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

There are several ways to get rid of dust mites in your home. From using allergen-proof bedsheets to regularly vacuuming your home, here are a few things you may do to get control of dust mites in your house:

Wash beddings regularly

As bedding is the most common breeding ground for dust mites, it's important to wash them regularly. You must wash your pillowcases, blankets and bedsheets at least once every week and let them air dry in natural sunlight during the summers.

Use allergen-proof beddings

Using allergen-proof bedsheets and pillowcases can keep dust mites away and prevent them from breeding. This type of fabric also prevents dust mites from entering into beds and spreading.

Use a dehumidifier and air conditioner

Using an air conditioner or a dehumidifier can keep also dust mites away. They help keep appropriate humidity in the house and prevent dust mite allergies in the future.

Other ways to prevent dust mites can include:

using a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter

using washable toys for children and pets and washing them often

cleaning upholstered furniture and curtains often

washing carpets regularly or replacing them with wood, vinyl or tile flooring and cleaning it regularly

Keep your house clean to prevent dust mite allergy. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

While it may take some time to get rid of dust mites, they are totally controllable as long as you take the aforementioned preventive measures and keep your house clean and dust-free.

In cases, where your allergy symptoms don’t subside or get exacerbated, it's best to consult a doctor and seek medical treatment, as allergies can cause serious health complications.