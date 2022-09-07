Dwayne Johnson Crushes His Late-Night Workout Session with These 4 Intense Leg Moves

Just when you thought you couldn't get any more pumped up for Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson morphed into an Instagram "leg god" and posted a video of his latest intense workout.

If you're looking for a new leg workout routine to add to your fitness plan, 'The Rock' has you covered. In a recent post on Instagram, 'The Rock' shared an intense leg workout he performed after a long work week. The actor's leg workout involved four moves that included squats and lunges.

Johnson packed on the pounds to play Black Adam in a new DC movie. While he is known for his strict work ethic and dedication, 'The Rock' also loves to indulge his sweet tooth with monstrous cheat meals.

Dwayne Johnson regularly posts videos of his intense workouts to his Instagram account. With such a busy schedule, it can be hard for the wrestler-turned-actor to stick to his exhaustive training regimen. To stay energized for late-night sessions at the gym, Johnson listens to motivational speaker C.T. Fletcher’s speech “Obsession.”

Dwayne Johnson Intense Leg Workout Move

1) Leg Press

The very first exercise on the list that Dwayne Johnson does is leg presses to work on his quads and hamstrings. By pushing through either the front or back of the foot, one can target either muscle group.

Here's how you do it:

To do the leg press, place your feet on the platform and adjust your torso so that you are facing the weight stack.

After you have adjusted your position, use your legs to push the weight stack away from you while exhaling.

Lower the weight under control until your knees are bent at a 45-degree angle or slightly below.

Then drive the weight back to the starting position by extending your knees, but don't forcefully lock them out.

2) Vertical Leg Press

Dwayne Johnson's favorite leg exercises include the vertical leg press. The narrow stance targets quadriceps; a wide stance works the outer thigh muscles. Vertical leg presses also work the gluteal muscles. To experience all the benefits of a leg press machine, you have to use it correctly.

How to do it?

Start in a lying position on the machine's padded surface, with your hips beneath the weight plates.

Rest your feet on the platform and push upward to lift the weights.

Release the lock then grab the handles.

Tighten your abdominal muscles then slowly lower your knees toward full flexion as you push through your heels to extend your legs and press the weights back up to the starting position.

3) Chain Lunges

The Rock has been using chains in his workouts since he was filming an ad campaign for Zoa Energy. He says they add an adequate amount of resistance and weight while exercising, making it one of his favorite ways to build muscle.

How to do chain lunges?

Dwayne Johnson lays down a pair of chain-wrapped chains, one at a time.

After 10 steps with one, he drops that set and takes another 10 steps with the remaining weight before dropping the other.

He finishes out the set with no weight on his shoulders at all, but by then his legs are tired from all the reps.

4) Pit Shark sumo squats with 3-second negatives

Dwayne Johnson finishes off each set of sumo squats by slowing down the tempo, making sure that he performs three-second negatives on every repetition. This ensures that he maximizes time under tension, creating the best quality eccentric contraction possible.

To do a squat on the pit bull machine:

Place your heels into the foot pads and grip the handles.

Extend your knees until your thighs are nearly parallel to the floor.

To complete a set, return to the starting position, and repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Wrapping up

'The Rock’s' legs are a result of hard work, dedication, and years of hard training. He makes sure he pushes himself each time he hits the gym. He knows that as an actor and fitness model, he needs to be on point all the time. That’s why his post-workout pictures are always showcasing his epic physique.

