Dynamic Stretching Exercises to Help You Warm Up and Stay Flexible

Dynamic stretching exercises are basic moves that help the muscles and joints go through the full range of motion. This kind of stretching exercise can be used as a warm-up before the start of any workout routine or can also be practiced daily to help keep your body flexible.

Dynamic stretching before any exercise session prepares your muscles and gets the body ready for more rigorous training. They may stimulate functional movements as well.

Not only do these types of stretches help you warm up, but they also boost flexibility and mobility, enhance range of motion, and help prevent muscle strains and injuries too. Additionally, they may reduce muscle tightness and improve overall athletic performance.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the most effective dynamic stretching exercises you must do before any workout session:

Dynamic stretching examples

Here're a few such exercises:

1) Squat

Squats are a great dynamic stretch exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

Squats are one of the best dynamic stretching moves that are ideal for warming up the entire body. It's a simple exercise that helps stretch major muscles in the body, including the glutes, hamstrings, and core.

To do a squat:

Stand straight with your feet at a hip-width distance and hands on the sides.

Lower your body by pushing your butts back and bending the knees, but make sure the knees don’t go beyond your toes.

Squeeze your glutes, and slowly stand back up by pressing through your feet.

Repeat the exercise for several reps.

2) Arm swing

Arm swings are another very effective dynamic stretching exercise that gently stretches and strengthens the upper body muscles, including the arms, shoulders, chest, and upper back.

To perform an arm swing:

Stand tall with your feet positioned at a shoulder-width distance and your arms extended horizontally to the sides. Keep your palms facing down.

Cross your arms at the front, and stretch them back as far as you can.

Repeat the back-and-forth movement for a few reps.

3) Walking Lunge

Walking lunges are great for the lower body muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Maksim Goncharenok)

Walking lunges are also one of the best dynamic stretching exercises that help warm up the lower body muscles, including the thighs, hips, and lower legs. This exercise can keep the lower body muscles flexible and mobile.

To perform a walking lunge:

Stand with your feet at a shoulder-width distance, and step forward with your right leg. Make sure the right knee does not go beyond your ankle.

Lower down into a lunge till the left knee touches the floor.

Stand back up to return to the starting position, and repeat the movement with your left leg.

Continue the exercise ten times on each side.

4) Cat-cow

The cat-cow is one of the best upper body dynamic stretching exercises that gently stretches out the neck, spine, shoulders, and upper back. It's a very effective yoga pose that helps open up the upper body muscles and improves flexibility.

To do a cat-cow stretch:

Take a position on all fours on the floor or mat. Keep your hands under your shoulders, and ensure that your back is absolutely flat.

Lower your head, and arch your back towards the ceiling for the cat pose. Hold the position for a few seconds, and slowly return to the starting position.

Move into the cow pose by lowering your stomach and lifting your head. Hold this position for a few seconds.

Continue to alternate between the cat and cow a few times.

5) Knee-to-chest

Knee-to-chest is good for the lower back muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Photo by RODNAE Productions)

The knee-to-chest is a great exercise to stretch and strengthen the lower back muscles. This dynamic stretch helps lengthen the spine and also eases lower back pain.

To do a knee to chest:

Lie straight on your back on a mat or a smooth surface with the backs of your heels on the floor.

Pull your right knee towards your chest, and use your hands to pull it as closely as you can. As you do that, you will feel a gentle stretch in your lower back muscles.

Keep your left leg straight and in a relaxed position.

Return your right leg to the floor, and repeat the stretch with your opposite leg. Continue the exercise for a few more reps.

6) Straight leg kick

Straight leg kicks are an effective dynamic stretching exercise to stretch and warm up the hamstring muscles. When doing this exercise, though, do not kick your legs too hard.

To do a straight leg kick:

Stand straight with your feet together and arms on the sides.

Kick your right leg straight in front of you while keeping your toe up towards the ceiling. At the same time, reach your left arm to your right toe and touch it.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise with your left leg.

Continue for a few more reps.

So, now that you know about some good dynamic stretching exercises, try adding them to your warm-up routine to keep your muscles flexible. Regular practice of these exercises is sure to boost your overall flexibility and make you feel more energized.

