6 Core-Strengthening Exercises to Prevent Lower Back Pain

Do you suffer from severe lower back pain? If yes, the best thing you can do to get relief is to add some great core-strengthening exercises to your routine.

Today, most adults experience lower back pain mainly due to poor posture, physical inactivity, and a prolonged period of sitting. All of this negatively impacts the spine and leads to pain and other discomforts. Luckily, certain core-strengthening exercises can potentially help mitigate the pain and strengthen your core and spine as well.

Here, we’ve rounded up a few of the most effective core-strengthening exercises that can help prevent lower back pain and boost your fitness as well.

Core-strengthening exercises to ease lower back pain

Incorporate the following core-strengthening exercises into your workout routine to get relief from lower back pain and discomfort.

1. Deadbug

To do this core-strengthening exercise correctly, lie on your back on a flat surface with your legs and arms extended up towards the ceiling. Keep your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and your arms straight.

With your core muscles engaged and your lower back pressed onto the floor, lower your right leg on the floor and keep your left arm above your head. Lift them back to the start and repeat the exercise with your opposite leg and arm. Continue the exercise for 20 seconds while alternating between your arms and leg.

2. Glute Bridge

To do this core-strengthening exercise correctly, lie straight on your back with your hands positioned at your sides and your knees bent. Keep your feet flat on the floor and position them at a hip-width distance. Squeeze your abs and glutes and press through your heels to raise your hips off the floor.

Lift your hips as far as you can until your body forms a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Hold the position, making sure both your knees stay straight. Lower your hips down to the start and repeat the exercise.

3. Forearm Plank

To do this core-strengthening exercise correctly, place your forearms on the floor with your elbows under your shoulders and your hands facing up. Ensure that both your arms are parallel.

Move your legs out behind you and balance them on your toes. Your body should form a straight line from your heels to your shoulders. Engage your glutes, core, and quads, and keep your lower back completely straight. Maintain this position and hold for a few seconds.

4. Side Plank

To do this core-strengthening exercise correctly, lie down straight on your right side and keep your legs stacked on top of the other. Position your left arm on the floor, and ensure that your body forms one straight line from your head to your heels.

Keep your head stable and try to balance yourself properly. Now, with your butt and core muscles engaged, lift your left arm up and hold the position. Stay in this position for a few seconds before returning to the starting pose. Repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

5. Lying Windshield Wipers

To do this core-strengthening exercise correctly, lie down with your face up and your arms straight out on the sides. Lift your feet off the ground so that your hips and knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Now, with your core engaged and legs together, lower your legs as far as you can to your right side without bringing your lower back and shoulders off the floor. Return to the center and then lower your legs to the other side. Repeat the exercise.

6. Bird Dog

To do this core-strengthening exercise correctly, get on the floor on your knees and hands. Place your knees under your hips and position your wrists under your shoulders. Keep your gaze on the floor in front of your hands.

With your core muscles engaged, extend your left hand and right leg away from your body so they get parallel to the ground. Hold the position and return to the start. Repeat on the other side.

Bottom line

Doing the aforementioned exercises on a daily basis is sure to strengthen your core and lower back muscles, which, in return, help alleviate lower back pain and other discomforts associated with the spine. Keep in mind that only doing these exercises correctly and following the right forms and techniques will help you get the most out of the benefits they offer.

