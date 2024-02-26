Dyslexia vs ADHD: What makes them different, and can they co-exist?

It's common to get confused between dyslexia vs ADHD, especially as they have an impact on academic or work performance. However, even though the impact can be similar, dyslexia and ADHD are two different mental health issues. While dyslexia is recognized as a learning disorder, ADHD is an attention disorder.

It's important to consider that both conditions cause neurodivergence. It means that an individual's brain operates differently from a typically functioning brain. That leads to difficulties in how they think, process information through their senses and also their development.

Dyslexia vs ADHD: What are the key differences?

Differences between the two mental health conditions (Image via Vecteezy/Esther Moreno)

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia are different conditions, even though they have overlapping symptoms.

The primary difference between the two conditions can be understood by noting the areas of dysfunction. Individuals with dyslexia experience difficulties in reading, writing and spelling tasks.

That can significantly impact a child's ability to participate in school related assignments. They might feel that the alphabets and numbers are 'dancing', and they might find it difficult to perceive text coherently.

Meanwhile, a child with ADHD may experience difficulties paying attention to what's being taught, may remain hyperactive and often engage in impulsive or possibly destructive behavior. ADHD often persists into adulthood and often goes unnoticed, as children are labeled 'naughty' or 'slow'.

Children with dyslexia may experience difficulties with phonological processing, i.e. they find it difficult to manipulate sounds. Children with ADHD experience difficulties with executive functions, which directly influence their ability to control and coordinate cognitive skills and behaviors.

Can a person experience both dyslexia and ADHD?

Mental health conditions can have varying manifestations. (Image via Pexels/ ara Winstead)

It can be difficult for a parent or teacher to clearly differentiate between ADHD and dyslexia due to their overlapping symptoms.

Unfortunately, they can co-exist and significantly impact a child's mental health and functioning. Children have a higher likelihood of developing both conditions if they run in the family.

As a consequence, they experience difficulties not only in academics but also in their emotional and social circles. Children may be seen as defiant and 'difficult' to deal with.

That can further deteriorate their mental health and push them into isolation. By becoming aware of the dual impact of dyslexia and ADHD, parents and caregivers can become more informed.

It helps them to provide an inclusive environment and recognize that each child has unique needs.

If you are confused about whether your child has dyslexia or ADHD, it's important to reach out to a mental health professional.

The assessment and diagnosis varies for both conditions, as does the treatment. Both dyslexia and ADHD are complex conditions, but children benefit from early mitigation.

Generally, for either condition, you work with a team of professionals who coach your child and enhance their adaptive functioning.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

