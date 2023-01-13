Early Diabetes Symptoms in Women That You Should Not Ignore

Diabetes symptoms in women should not be ignored. Sometimes the warning flags are so subtle that you fail to see them. With type 2 diabetes, this is especially true. Some people don't know they have it until they start having issues as a result of the disease's long-term harm.

Unlike other diseases, diabetes generates and costs more money in the US. Diabetes is the biggest cause of kidney failure in the United States, as well as heart disease, strokes, poor circulation, and slow wound healing.

Diabetes Symptoms in Women: Signs to Know About

Diabetes affects more than 30 million Americans. Additionally, 90 to 95 percent of those people are thought to have type 2 diabetes. Diabetes develops gradually and is easily diagnosed with a quick blood test.

Early diabetes symptoms in women can be difficult to spot.

Everyone needs to be aware of the early signs of diabetes in women because it is a chronic condition that can be fatal. However, it is manageable, particularly if it is found in its early stages.

Here's a list of symptoms of pre-diabetes in females.

#1 Excessive thirst

If you are experiencing excessive thirst lately, it can be one of the early diabetes symptoms in women.

If your blood sugar levels are too high, your kidneys must work harder to filter out the additional sugar. Your kidneys are likely to overwork as a result of persistently high blood sugar levels, and you may then pass more sugar through your urine.

As a result, you can experience all-day thirst and dehydration. Even after drinking a lot of water, if you still feel extremely thirsty, try cutting back on your sugar intake or consult a diabetes doctor.

#2 Ongoing fatigue

Diabetes causes fatigue in two different ways. First, being dehydrated might make you feel lethargic and exhausted. Second, diabetes affects how your body utilizes glucose as an energy source.

Excessive fatigue can be experienced when you have diabetes.

One of the most important diabetes symptoms in women is persistent weariness that doesn't go away after a restful night of sleep.

#3 Frequent urination

This is one of the most common diabetes symptoms in women, which is related to feeling thirsty. Once your body has removed water from your other organs, your kidneys will help eliminate sugar in your blood in the only manner they are capable of doing so: by producing more urine.

Polyuria is another name for this condition. Additionally, the more sugar in your blood, the more frequently you will need to use the restroom. Dehydration and increased thirst result from this.

#4 Blurred vision

Blurred vision is among the early diabetes symptoms in women. The lens in your eye may bulge if your blood sugar is elevated. Vision blurring may result from the swelling. This is one of the earliest indications of diabetes, which is why an eye doctor might think you have it.

Blurred vision is among the early diabetes symptoms in women.

The good news is that haziness should go away once diabetes has been identified, treated, and your blood glucose levels have returned to normal.

#5 Delayed healing of wounds

Diabetes symptoms in women include slow healing of injuries and wounds.

Similar to how damaged eye tissue impairs vision, damaged blood arteries reduce blood flow. Minor cuts or wounds may take weeks or months to heal as a result of the difficulty blood has in getting to the affected area. Slow healing increases the risk of infection and amputation in unhealed cuts and wounds.

Early diabetes symptoms in women can be challenging to spot. Make an appointment with your doctor right away if you experience any unexpected symptoms that don't go away or get worse.

Testing can either confirm or disprove this illness. If you are told you have diabetes, your doctor can advise you on the most effective course of action.

