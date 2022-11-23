Resistance band glute exercises can prove to be efficient workouts not only for your glutes but also for your overall lower body. These resistance band glute exercises will help in improving the range of motion along with building greater stability on both your shoulders and hips.

Performing glute exercises using resistance bands also provides numerous other advantages, including building lean legs, improving strength of the body, and more.

We have created a list of the five best and easiest resistance band glute exercises that can be done just about anywhere. To maximize the benefits of these resistance band glute exercises, you should complete about ten to fifteen repetitions of each exercise along with an overall two to three rounds of the complete circuit.

Easy Resistance Band Glute Exercises That Can Be Done Anywhere

1. Banded Clam Shells

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin by lying on the right side of your body with your ankles, knees, and hips positioned on top of one another.

Secure and wrap the resistance band on both of your legs and just above the knees, with your knees bent at an angle of ninety-degrees.

With both your feet sticking to one another, elevate and open your left knee before slowly lowering it back to the starting position.

Make sure that through these movements, your back remains straight with your core region engaged. Do not lean forward.

Complete the repetitions on the alternative sides.

2. Squats With Band

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin in a straight standing position with your feet apart slightly wider than the hip distance.

Keep your knees in alignment with the hips and ankles in alignment with your knees.

Make sure that your shoulders are relaxed to the back with your spine in a neutral position.

Bind a resistance band over both your thighs.

Bring your body into the squatting position by pushing your hips backward and bending your knees with your upper body upright.

Keep your chest lifted and squat as deep as you can.

Hold on before bringing your body back to the standing position. Repeat.

3. Banded Donkey Kicks

Here's how to do this exercise:

Wrap and secure a resistance just over your knees on the thighs with your body in the tabletop position.

Your knees should be just below your hips and your wrists should be just below your shoulders.

Keep your left foot flexed before kicking your left foot to the ceiling with your core and glutes engaged while the rest of your body remains unmoved and stable.

Try to keep your legs in alignment with your hips and not arch your back.

Drive the knee back to the initial position and repeat. Continue on the alternative side.

4. Glute Bridge

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin in a lying position on the ground with your face up, feet pressed onto the ground, and knees bent.

Secure resistance on both your thighs and just above your knees.

Position your feet apart at the hip distance while placing your palms on the respective sides of the body.

Your fingers and heels should be closer together.

Press your lower back against the floor with your core region engaged.

Press onto your feet to elevate your hips to the air and align it to your knees.

At the top movement, squeeze your glute.

Bring the hips back to the ground in a initial position.

5. Banded Fire Hydrants

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin by bringing your body on all fours with both your knees and palms on the ground.

Maintain a flat back throughout the movement while keeping your core muscles engaged.

Bind the resistance band around both your thighs and just over your knees.

Elevate your left knee to the left side with an engaged core and neutral spine.

Keep your body stable throughout the movement.

Drop the knee back to the initial position with control and repeat.

Do the same for the alternate side.

Bottom Line

The resistance band glute exercises listed above are some of the best and most efficient ones that will help in improving the strength of the overall body along with toning your lower body. These resistance band glute exercises will also help you get round butt.

You should also keep in mind the kind of resistance band that you use for the aforementioned resistance band glute exercises. A heavier resistance band will help in building significant strength in the entire lower body, including hips, hamstrings, glutes, and quads. However, lightweight resistance bands will help in building greater hip flexibility and mobility.

