Eat these 8 hydrating vegetables to get your water intake up

If you feel dehydrated even after drinking enough water, hydrating vegetables can help.

When it comes to staying hydrated with your eats, make sure the body gets enough water and other nutrients. If you are missing out on either, you will end up getting dehydrated, which can affect your health.

However, eating the most hydrating vegetables can make a difference. They not only pack tons of nutrients but also keep you hydrated. Moreover, it won't be boring to eat the same list of vegetables every day.

Here's the list of eight most hydrating vegetables that will keep you hydrated all day:

Eight simple hydrating vegetables to add to your diet

#1 Cucumber

Most hydrating vegetable (Image via Unsplash/Harshal S)

Cucumbers are the most preferred hydrating vegetable to stay healthy and hydrated. They're low in calories but packed with vitamin K and antioxidants.

Cucumbers also have silica, a key mineral to keep the skin stretchy and pretty, especially if you got dry or sensitive skin.

It ranks first when we talk about the most hydrating vegetables. It has about 85% that keep the bones and muscles strong. Unlike other high-fiber fruits and vegetables, cucumbers wont make you feel bloated or cause digestive issues when you eat them raw as part of a healthy diet.

#2 Zucchini

Easy to digest and cooler for the body (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

Zucchini is a good source of vitamin C, potassium and manganese. It's also packed with dietary fiber, which helps keep you feeling full longer.

Zucchini contains an enzyme called lactase, which breaks down milk sugar into simpler forms that are easier for the body to digest. That makes it easier for people who have trouble digesting milk products

#3 Celery

Hydrating vegetables - Good for the digestive system (Image via Unsplash/Alex Lvr)

if you need something to munch on that keeps you hydrated, celery has your back. It's packed with water and low on calories, so you dont have to worry about extra weight gain or bloat.

Moreover, celery has tons of vitamins and minerals that keep the skin looking fresh. One cup of celery got more than half the daily dose of vitamin K, which helps the bones stay strong.

Celery also has vitamin C. One serving provides about 35% of what's needed every day. This antioxidant helps fight damaging free radicals in the body, which causes aging signs like wrinkles and sunspots on the skin.

#4 Radishes

Helps with detoxification (Image via Unsplash/Philippe Collard)

Radishes top the list of hydrating vegetables because of their rich fiber content. This fiber can do wonders to detoxify the body and keep the digestive system clean.

That's not all: dishes pack some serious vitamin C, antioxidants and potassium too, all the stuff that keeps the skin on fleek.

Radishes get that spicy reputation (and some varieties can be fire), but don't worry. There's some milder options at the store that won't have your taste buds burning up like radish seeds do.

If you never had the pleasure or just looking for something new to try, give this winter vegetable a shot. It won't disappoint you.

#5 Tomatoes

Promotes healthy heart (Image via Unsplash/Tom Hermans)

After lemons, tomatoes are rich in vitamin C. They help you bounce back from sickness and pumps up the immune system. They also hold it down with folate, which keeps the heart in check.

Tomatoes also have lycopene, an antioxidant that's linked to lower risk of certain cancers, like prostate cancer and breast cancer. They also pack some potassium to lower blood pressure, magnesium to regulate insulin level and vitamin K to keep the bones strong and healthy.

#6 Mushrooms

Low in calorie (Image via Unsplash/Timothy dykes)

Mushrooms are your go-to when you trying to shed some pounds. They're low in calories but pack a punch of nutrients. The best part? They're versatile and tastes quite good in most dishes.

Mushrooms contains vitamin D, B6 and potassium, and antioxidants that help fight inflammation. There's more.

Mushrooms also come through with the protein game. One cup gives you four grams of protein, keeping you feeling full and satisfied longer than other vegetables or fruits. Lastly, they're low in sodium: just 5 mg in one cup

#7 Spinach

Great for the gut and body (Image via Unsplash/Elly brain)

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that our favourite cartoon character Popye would always munch on.

It's packed with iron, calcium and vitamin C, but spinach is also high on antioxidant levels. Studies say that these plant compounds can help stop cell damage from unstable molecules called free radicals.

It also provides folate, magnesium and vitamin K, which do wonders for the heart. Spinach has also got lutein and zeaxanthin, nutrients that protect the eyes from cataract and macular degeneration.

#8 Lettuce

Hydrating vegetables - Rich in magnesium (Image via Unsplash/Phuc Long)

Lettuce is loaded with vitamin K, A and C. It has also got folate, fiber and calcium which is good for health.

The best part? Lettuce does not pack on the calories. One cup only sets you back about 10 calories. Moreover, it has iron to make them red blood cells that carry oxygen all over the body.

The magnesium in lettuce helps with bone growth, muscle movement and even acts as an antioxidant to fights free radicals.

To sum it up, eating hydrating vegetables can do benefits for the body and skin. In fact, many studies and research supports it. So why wait? Treat yourself to a portion or two of these moisture-rich hydrating vegetables today.