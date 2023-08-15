Effective remedies to repair heat-damaged hair

Heat-damaged hair looks dry and dehydrated and is more likely to cause severe hair fall. In serious cases, it can cause permanent damage to the hair and may also lead to problems with hair growth.

While using heat on your hair can sometimes be important, particularly for aesthetic reasons, regular use may dry out your hair's cuticle and deform the structure of your hair's proteins as well. But how do you know you have heat-damaged hair? There are several signs to look out for. Read on!

Signs of heat-damaged hair

Several signs indicate you have heat-damaged hair. (Photo via Freepik/benzoix)

Your hair may exhibit the following symptoms of heat damage:

severely dry hair

split ends

rough hair texture

slow hair growth

small, white hair particles at the end of your locks

severe hair fall

overly tangled hair

hair that knots easily

difficulty brushing your hair

The good news is that depending on your hair type and the severity of the damage, there are remedies you can follow to help reverse the signs of damaged hair.

Treatment for heat-damaged hair

Here are a few ways to restore your hair’s natural texture and shine and repair heat-damaged hair:

Try oiling

Oiling can treat damaged hair. (Photo via Freepik)

Hair oiling is considered one of the best solutions for treating heat-damaged hair. Regular oiling can help regain your hair’s natural luster and strength and also restore its outer layer.

While massaging your hair with olive oil is one of the most common remedies for dull and dry hair, you can use any other hair oil of your choice that suits your hair type. You may use jojoba oil, coconut oil, castor oil, or almond oil to massage your hair.

Use a hair mask weekly

Yogurt and egg mask can treat dry hair. (Photo via Unsplash/Radu Florin)

DIY hair masks can also be beneficial for reversing heat-damaged hair. They can nourish and soothe your hair and help with hair growth as well. Using a hair mask at least once a week can repair damaged hair follicles and also provide extra nourishment to the hair.

One of the best hair masks for heat-damaged hair is a yogurt and egg mask. Yogurt offers a good dose of lactic acid for the hair, while eggs, particularly egg yolks, help with growth and strength. To make egg and yogurt hair masks:

Whisk one egg into a bowl and add 2 to 3 tablespoons of yogurt into it.

Add honey (optional) and stir the mixture well.

Apply the mask throughout your scalp and hair and let it air dry for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a natural shampoo using cold water.

Repeat the remedy once every week.

Switch to a natural shampoo

Using a natural shampoo can repair dull hair. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Another great remedy to treat heat-damaged hair is to use a natural shampoo. Most shampoos today contain harmful chemicals like parabens, SLS, and fragrances that can worsen your hair's texture and damage it further.

Thus, to prevent this, opt for a natural shampoo that’s free of chemicals and contains natural ingredients like aloe vera, biotin, or milk instead.

Use banana

Using banana hair mask can prevent hair damage. (Photo via Pexels/Tim Mossholder)

Bananas are loaded with potassium and moisture that can help restore your hair’s natural texture and also prevent dryness.

To use this remedy, just mash a ripe banana, add honey, and apply it to your hair, from your scalp to your ends. Leave it for at least an hour, and then wash it off with warm water.

Apply apple cider vinegar

ACV can repair rough hair. (Photo via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Apple cider vinegar is an excellent treatment for heat-damaged hair. It can smooth out rough hair and also help with hair growth.

To use the remedy, simply rinse your hair with ACV after you’ve washed and conditioned it, or make a hair mask using ACV, egg whites, and two tablespoons of coconut or olive oil. Apply the mask thoroughly to your hair and keep it covered for an hour. Rinse it off with a natural shampoo.

Use the remedies for at least a month!

A good rule of thumb is to use these remedies for a month or so, and most importantly, be patient. However, if the aforementioned remedies don’t work or you don’t see any improvements in your hair texture, then in cases like these, it is best to consult a doctor.

A hair expert can guide you with the right treatments and products and help make your hair more manageable. Besides treatments, they can also prescribe some supplements and vitamins for hair care.