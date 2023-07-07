From adding shine and bounce to reducing frizz, apple cider vinegar benefits for hair are numerous. Apple cider vinegar (ACV), is made by fermenting apples with acids, live cultures, and minerals. It offers many health and skin benefits, including boosting digestion, fighting acne breakouts, and more. Now, it’s making a name for itself in hair care, too.

Is apple cider vinegar good for your hair?

Adding ACV to your hair care routine can be really beneficial and offer several advantages. It can improve your scalp health, make your hair shiny, and even reduce hair fall. For people dealing with hair problems like oily and itchy scalp, apple cider vinegar can be an amazing remedy to try.

The best thing about apple cider vinegar is that it’s versatile, accessible, and makes an excellent DIY hair rinse.

Apple cider vinegar benefits for hair

Apple cider vinegar hair rinse benefits are plenty. Read on to know more!

1. ACV can balance and calm your scalp

Hair has a natural pH value that helps keep it healthy and strong. However, due to factors like pollution, chemical-based product usage, styling, and more, the pH range increases and further leads to greater hair porosity and dryness.

Apple cider vinegar can rebalance your hair’s pH and reduce hair porosity by keeping your locks shinier and stronger.

2. It helps remove product build-up

Apple cider vinegar benefits for hair also include removing product build-up and keeping the scalp clean and healthy. This is because ACV is more acidic compared to regular shampoos and helps exfoliate the scalp more efficiently.

ACV washes away build-ups from products and hard water and exfoliates dead skin cells while keeping scalp problems away.

3. ACV can repair damaged hair

If your hair is extremely dry and frizzy, rinsing it with ACV can help bring smoothness back to your hair. Since ACV balances the scalp’s pH, it can work on hair follicles and strengthen them while preventing hair loss.

4. Apple cider vinegar can help your colored hair last longer

The uses of apple cider vinegar for hair include reducing color fading and protecting and strengthening dyed hair. Hair colors are alkaline in nature, which means they affect the hair cuticles and also increase hair porosity, causing frizzy and unmanageable hair. ACV, however, is slightly acidic and helps maintain the color’s vibrancy.

5. It prevents dandruff and itchy scalp

Preventing itchy scalp and dandruff is among some of the most notable apple cider vinegar benefits for hair. ACV has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can help reduce bacterial growth on the scalp and prevent dandruff and itchiness.

6. It can help detangle hair

If you have curly hair that’s prone to tangles and knots after hair washing, then, here also ACV can help. Rinsing your hair with ACV water can reduce tangles and also prevent knots, thereby reducing hair fall.

Overall, using apple cider vinegar for hair can leave your locks looking shiny and soft and also strengthen the roots by closing the hair cuticles.

How to use apple cider vinegar for your hair?

While the effects of apple cider vinegar hair rinse are amazing, keep in mind that ACV on its own is quite acidic and too harsh when directly applied to the hair. Thus, for this reason, it should always be diluted before using on the scalp as a direct application of ACV can irritate the scalp and cause mild burns.

To use ACV for hair benefits:

Shampoo and condition your hair properly.

Mix two tablespoons of ACV with half a cup of water.

Mix it well and massage the mixture into your scalp.

Leave it for at least 5 to 10 minutes and then rinse out thoroughly.

You can also use it as a pre-shampoo treatment. Just spray the mixture on your hair and scalp and massage it well for a few minutes. Shampoo and rinse well.

Drinking apple cider vinegar for hair growth can also be useful, however, make sure to dilute it first. Also, if you have an ongoing medical condition, consult a doctor before adding ACV to your routine.

Further, if you have a sensitive scalp or any hair issue, ACV hair rinse might not be good for your routine. So, be careful and talk to a dermatologist before adding it to your hair care routine.

