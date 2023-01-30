High fat diet will not only impact your physical health as well as your brain’s ability to properly function. Regularly eating a diet that is high in fat tends to have a negative impact on your brain’s capacity for regulating calorie intake.

A new study has shown that your brain reacts to being fed a high calorie diet and is adept according to what is ingested. Regularly eating high-calorie foods can disrupt your signaling pathway.

In this article, we will discuss the impact that high fat diet have on your brain health along with healthy, high-fat foods that can be incorporated into your diet routine.

High fat food disrupts brain signaling (Image via Pexels/Ash)

Impact of a High Fat Diet on Your Brain Health

The high fat diet tends to have the highest impact on astrocytes, which triggers the standard signaling pathway to control your stomach. These astrocytes are normally responsible for your calorie intake, and with exposure to high fat food they desensitize to foods that are rich in high fat. After eating high fat diet for the couple of weeks, your astrocytes fail to react, along with disrupting the brain’s ability to regulate your calorie intake. This causes disruption to the signaling to the stomach along with delays in how it reacts. The reduced signaling chemicals cause a delay in your digestion since your stomach does not get filled or empties appropriately.

Initially, your astrocytes react to the ingestion of the high fat diet by releasing gliotransmitters that excite your nerve cells along with allowing the normal signaling of the pathways. This helps in stimulating the neurons which control the working of your stomach, which in turn ensures contraction of your stomach.

The researchers further concluded that they are yet to find out whether signaling mechanisms or loss of astrocyte activity are the causes of overeating or if they are responding to overeating. The study also needs to be conducted to assess the possibility of reactivating the brain’s lost ability to regulate calorie intake.

Healthy High Fat Foods

The effect of high fat diet on your brain health does not mean that you should completely remove high fat foods from your diet. Here are some of the best healthy high-fat foods that you can incorporate into your diet routine that will offer a variety of health benefits. These include cheese, avocados, fatty fish, whole eggs, dark chocolate, nuts, chia seeds, extra virgin olive oil, and full fat yogurt.

Avocado is healthy high fat food (Image via Pexels/ Thought Catalog)

High Fat Foods for Keto

Here are some of the high fat foods for the keto diet that will help you get well rounded nutrition. These include hemp hearts, flax seeds, chia seeds, unrefined coconut oil, coconuts, cacao nibs, butter, and more.

Overall, it can be concluded that high fat foods have a negative impact on your brain health as they disrupt the signaling along with the activity of astrocytes. This affects your digestive health in regards to filling and emptying your stomach. However, there are some healthy, high-fat foods that you can incorporate into your diet for better nutrition.

Poll : 0 votes