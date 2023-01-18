8 Fitness Influencers Who Have Been Called Out for Steroid Use

Fitness influencers have become a popular source of inspiration and motivation for people looking to get in shape.

These social media personalities share their workout routines, diet plans, and progress photos to help others achieve their fitness goals. However, some fitness influencers have been called out for allegedly using steroids to achieve their impressive physique.

What are steroids?

Steroids are a group of drugs that simulate the effects of testosterone, the male hormone. (Photo by cottonbro studio/pexels)

Steroids are a group of drugs that simulate the effects of testosterone, the male hormone.

They can help increase muscle mass, strength, and endurance, but they also come with serious health risks. The use of steroids is illegal without a prescription and can lead to serious side effects, including acne, hair loss, and an increased risk of heart disease.

Fitness influencers who have been called out for steroid use:

#1 Rich Piana

Piana was a popular bodybuilder and fitness influencer who passed away in 2017. He was open about his use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs, and he regularly shared photos and videos of himself injecting steroids on social media.

#2 Bradley Martyn

Martyn is a popular bodybuilder and fitness influencer who has been accused of steroid use by other bodybuilders and fitness figures. He has denied the allegations and claims that his impressive physique is the result of hard work and dedication.

#3 Jujimufu

Jujimufu is a social media influencer and bodybuilder who has also been accused of steroid use by other bodybuilders and fitness figures. He has denied the allegations and claimed that his physique is the result of hard work and dedication.

#4 Christian Guzman

Guzman is a professional bodybuilder and fitness influencer who has been accused of using steroids to achieve his impressive physique. He has denied the allegations and claims that he is natty (natural) and that his physique has come about from the hard work and dedication.

#5 Mike O'Hearn

The use of steroids is not limited to a few fitness influencers. (ACE 2016 - Arnold Classic Europe 2016)

Mike O'Hearn is a bodybuilder, fitness model and fitness influencer. He has been called out for using steroids by several fitness experts and other fitness figures but has denied the allegations and claims that his physique is the result of hard work and dedication.

#6 Lazar Angelov

Angelov is a Bulgarian fitness model and personal trainer. He has been accused of using steroids to achieve his impressive physique, but he has denied the allegations and claims that his physique is the result of hard work and dedication.

#7 Zyzz

He was known for his impressive physique and was also accused of using steroids (Image via pinterest)

Zyzz was a popular Australian bodybuilder and fitness model who passed away in 2011. He was known for his impressive physique and was also accused of using steroids, but he never confirmed or denied the allegations.

#8 Simeon Panda

Panda is a popular bodybuilder and fitness influencer who has been accused of using steroids to achieve his impressive physique. He has denied the allegations and claims that his physique is the result of hard work and dedication.

It's important to note that these are just a few examples, and the use of steroids is not limited to these individuals or other fitness influencers. It's also important to note that these are just accusations and have not been confirmed by any official sources.

Note that the use of steroids is illegal and can have serious health consequences. Fitness influencers who use steroids to achieve their impressive physiques are not only breaking the law but are also putting their health at risk. It's important to approach fitness goals with a healthy attitude, realistic expectations, and legal methods.

