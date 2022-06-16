What Is Sage Kaundinya’s Pose (Eka Pada Koundinyasana 1) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Sage Kaundinya’s pose (Eka Pada Koundinyasana 1) is basically an arm-strengthening and balancing pose dedicated to a Buddhist monk named Sage Kaundinya.

Also known as the twisted one-legged arm balance pose 1, the Eka Pada Koundinyasana is an advanced yoga asana that targets the entire body. That includes the core, arms, hips and legs, and can be incorporated into arm-strengthening yoga sequences.

The name of this asana translates to 'a one-foot sage pose', as one leg is stretched across your body throughout the move while the other leg is back.

Sage Kaundinya’s pose targets the full body. The core is engaged throughout to help maintain balance while your arms carry the weight of your entire body. These movements help strengthen the triceps, biceps, shoulders, hamstrings and abs, as all these muscles work together to lengthen the body and maintain balance.

How to perform Sage Kaundinya’s pose (Eka Pada Koundinyasana 1) correctly?

Step-by-step instructions:

Facing a side of your yoga mat, take a squat position, and lean forward. Place your palms on the mat in front of you. Balance yourself on the balls of your feet, and keep your knees pressed firmly on the floor.

Turn your feet a bit so that your knees face the left side of the mat. Slowly lean forward, and keep your head up. Do not move or rotate your neck.

Bend your arms to a 90-degree angle, and point your elbows inward. Keep your palms pressed firmly on the mat, and create shelves with your upper arms.

Slowly lift your hips. and bring the side of your right knee to the arm shelf created by you.

Transfer your weight forward, and let go of the weight from your legs. As you do that, you’ll be able to extend your legs back.

Breathe easily, and stretch your top leg straight behind. Stretch your bottom leg straight outwards.

Keep your feet flexed while stretching out the heels, and make sure you don’t point your toes.

To come out of the pose, lower your legs gently, and lean backwards to release the pressure.

Repeat the move on the other side.

Important tips to remember

As this is an advanced pose and requires flexibility in the core, hamstrings and hips, it's recommended to first perform some warm-up poses to open up your hips and hamstrings.

You should also warm up your shoulders and arms, as they’re also involved in this pose.

Before starting this yoga asana, make sure you have enough space for your legs to extend freely.

To make the pose simpler, you can keep your back foot on the floor for balance till you gain the comfort and strength to raise your body.

Common mistakes to avoid when performing Eka Pada Koundinyasana 1

To make this yoga pose successful and safe, be conscious of these mistakes:

Not warming up

Before entering this asana, always perform a warm-up to open your abs, hips, hamstrings, shoulders and arms so that you are flexible enough to do this advanced yoga posture.

Not keeping your elbows pinned to the sides

While doing the Eka Pada Koundinyasana, your arms should always be at a 90-degree angle to the floor and pinned towards your sides. This arm position will help create balanced support for your lower body to keep it stable.

Wrong neck movement

When doing this pose, make sure you look slightly forward or down at the mat to prevent your neck from straining.

Benefits of performing Eka Pada Koundinyasana 1

Sage Kaundinya’s pose (Eka Pada Koundinyasana 1) is an incredible pose for people who want to enhance their balancing skills. As this asana requires the involvement of the entire body, it allows the triceps, shoulders, biceps and lower body muscles to come together to help achieve balance.

Moreover, this asana is also beneficial for people with tight hamstrings and hips, as doing this pose will help you attain greater flexibility and mobility in your hip and hamstring muscles. Additionally, this asana also helps strengthen your abdominal muscles, as it requires you to twist your core.

Bottom Line

The Eka Pada Koundinyasana 1 is an advanced yoga asana that is not recommended for individuals with hip, shoulder or wrist pain. Moreover, pregnant women should not attempt it, as this pose requires stretching and twisting the core muscles.

It's best to consult a doctor before doing this asana. Also, to avoid injury, it's recommended to warm up and stretch before entering the Eka Pada Koundinyasana 1 pose.

