Ethan Suplee Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation after Dropping Over 200 Pounds

Ethan Suplee has undergone a remarkable transformation from his previous looks as seen in movies like Remember The Titans, American History X, and My Name Is Earl and popular Kevin Smith comedies like Mallrats and Chasing Amy.

Over the course of the last few years, the 43-year-old actor has gone through an impressive journey to change how his body looks. He has lost over 200 pounds by cutting his calorie intake and doing a lot of strength training. In a recent Instagram post, he flexed his biceps while shirtless in the pool, showing how his commitment to fitness has paid off. He also revealed one of his surgery scars while posing.

After losing weight, Suplee had two major surgeries to get rid of his extra skin. He called the process "brutal" on his podcast American Glutton, but he thought it was necessary because his skin had stretched so much while he was overweight that it no longer had the elasticity to shrink back.

In this article, we will discuss Ethan Suplee's incredible weight loss of nearly 200 pounds.

Ethan Suplee's 200 pound Weight Loss

Earlier this year, Ethan Suplee started a podcast about obesity called American Glutton. In the first episode, he opened up about his fitness journey and his own complicated relationship with food.

Ethan revealed how he always thought that food was something that people didn't want him to have, so if he wanted to have more of it, he needed to do it privately. This resulted in him forming a habit of withholding his food habits from people.

Suplee revealed some details about his eating habits in one of his podcasts, saying:

"I realized later in life that much of my binge eating came on my own. When I was a teenager I would go out to a nightclub with my friends and never really felt comfortable eating in front of people, but on my way home I'd always find a 24 hour drive-through and eat three whole meals right before bed."

When it came time to make a change, Suplee cut the number of calories he ate every day by 20% and started eating more protein-rich, filling foods like turkey and non-fat Greek yogurt. He also started going to the gym. He works out six times a week, doing push-pull-leg exercises.

Ethan Suplee's Weight Loss Diet

Ethan Suplee started a plan to lose weight by keeping track of how many calories he ate each day. He needed to make sure that the number of calories he ate was less than the number of calories he burned. He chose foods like vegetables, chicken, and salmon that are high in nutrients but low in calories.

Foods that are high in nutrients help burn fat and speed up metabolism. Eating more fruits and vegetables also supplies more fiber, vitamins, and minerals to the body. Naturally, a healthy menu can help lower the risk of being overweight, getting heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.

To avoid eating too much sugar, Ethan Suplee chose fresh fruit over sweet snacks like cookies, cakes, and chocolates. Sugar levels can also be lowered by cutting back on soft drinks, sodas, and other drinks that are high in sugar.

Ethan Suplee's Weight Loss Workout

The results of all that hard work are impressive. In a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Instagram, Suplee said that he can now bench 405 pounds, which he calls his "proudest lift."

Suplee thinks that exercise is the most important part of losing weight. Exercise helps you burn more calories, shape your body, and feel better overall. He usually lifts weights and does cardio for an hour a day, six times a week. Suplee is currently focusing on building muscle, and after years of hard work, it seems that he doesn't need to struggle for too long to get six-pack abs.

Takeaway

By following a basic calorie-deficit program through proper diet and workouts, Ethan Suplee was able to shed excess weight and defeat obesity. You can do it too, by fixing an objective in your mind and working towards that!

