Have you ever wondered about the strongest muscle in the body? If you do, you will immediately think of some of the biggest muscle groups in the body, like the quadriceps, glutes, lats, etc.

However, it would surprise you to know that the strongest muscle in the body is one we don’t often think of.

Which is the strongest muscle in the body?

Strong Muscle (Photo via Unsplash/KirstenMarie)

The masseter muscle, located in the jaw, is the strongest muscle in the human body.

The muscle is responsible for chewing food and closing the mouth. While we don’t really understand the strength of the muscle when we chew food, the masseter muscle is capable of exerting a massive force of approximately 600 lbs per square inch. However, it’s important to note that there has been some debate over the strongest muscle in the body.

There have been instances where some have claimed that the glute muscles, gluteus maximus to be more specific, is the strongest muscle in the body, as it's also the largest muscle in the body. The primary reason behind this claim isn’t that it’s the biggest muscle group in the body, but also that it can exert a more overall force than the masseter.

Nevertheless, more often than not, the masseter muscle is credited with being the strongest muscle in the body. Speaking of masseter muscles and jaws, you can benefit from learning about some jaw exercises too.

Jaw exercises for muscles

Exercises for a defined jawline (Photo via Unsplash/Daniel Apodaca)

The following are some of the exercises that you can add to your routine. You don’t need a specific day for jaw exercises. You can do these exercises whenever you want to, wherever you want to.

Jaw clench

Clench your teeth together for a couple of seconds before relaxing. Repeat this several times to work the jaw muscles.

Chin-up

Sit straight, and tilt your head backwards. Push your chin upwards, and hold it for a few seconds before relaxing.

Tongue press

Open your mouth wide after pressing the tip of the tongue on the roof of the mouth. Hold the tension for a few seconds before relaxing the muscles.

Chewing gum

Chewing gum is considered to be an action that can strengthen jaw muscles, but it’s recommended that you opt for sugar-free gums to avoid dental problems.

Benefits of strong jaw

Strong jaws (Photo via Unsplash/Luiz Rogério Nunes)

Now that you know some of the jaw exercises, it’s great to complete your knowledge by understanding the benefits of having strong jaws:

Improved digestion

A strong jaw helps with chewing the food better, and allows digestion to improve. The masseter muscle is responsible for chewing action, which is extremely important for breaking down the food for nutrient absorption.

Reduced risk of jaw injury

Strong muscles help with protecting the jawbone and the surrounding structures. That helps with reducing injuries like dislocations and fractures.

Better speech

A strong set of jaw muscles can help with articulation and enunciation of speech and helps improve it.

Enhanced jawline

An enhanced jawline is considered to be a desirable facial feature. A strong set of jaw muscles helps with strengthening and defining of the jawline, making it more attractive.

Reduced risk of teeth grinding

You can avoid teeth grinding with a strong set of jaw muscles, as they alleviate tension. In fact, you can avoid problems such as headaches, jaw pain, and even tooth wear.

Jaws are one of the complex structures of the human body. It involves some of the most important functions such as speaking, eating, and breathing.

Here are some key points about jaws:

It has two parts: upper jaw (maxilla) and lower jaw (mandible). The lower jaw is connected to the skull by the temporomandibular joint. It helps with the up and down, side to side, and forward and backward movement of the jaw.

As mentioned earlier, masseter muscle is the strongest muscle in the body and is responsible for closing the jaw. Other muscles include temporalis (helps with side to side movement) and pterygoid muscles (helps with chewing).

Jawbones are unique structures that continue to develop and grow throughout your life.

