The latest skin-care trend called skin cycling is focused on giving the skin a break from active ingredients by rotating products to improve the skin's texture naturally.

The hashtag #skincycling has more than 100 million views on TikTok, where users share their skin-cycling journeys and before-and-after photos of acne scars.

In case you haven't come across it yet, here's what skin cycling entails: It's a four-day cycle with one night dedicated to exfoliating skin, one night to applying a retinoid, and two nights for resting and skipping products with active ingredients.

If you're looking to maximize & get the antioxidant benefits of vitamin C and ferulic acid but have trouble tolerating them, the skin-cycling method is worth considering.

What is Skin Cycling?

Dr. Whitney Bowe, a dermatologist based in New York City, has used the term skin cycling to describe a skin-care strategy in which users change their products regularly to combat skin problems and prevent buildup.

It's a four-night cycle that goes like this:

The first night is for exfoliating with a chemical exfoliant.

Night two is for applying a retinoid.

Night three is for resting and focusing on hydration and moisture.

Night four is the same as night two, except that you will be focusing on hydration and moisture instead of exfoliation.

Repeat

Dr. Bowe calls this 'less is more' approach a skin-care strategy in her blog post. Instead of piling on products one after another, skin cycling is all about using products strategically. It also solves one common mistake: not allowing time for the skin barrier to recover.

Benefits of Skin Cycling

Exfoliating serums and retinoids are powerful, highly effective products that Dr. Bowe uses in her routine and recommends to her patients.

However, you should not apply them too often because overusing them can cause dryness, tightness, and irritation. People with darker skin tones have a higher risk of hyperpigmentation when overusing these products.

By switching up your skin-care routine, you allow your skin to adjust to the new products without overwhelming it.

That gives you time to reap the rewards of using potent products without compromising on tolerability. There's not a lot of scientific evidence on skin cycling as a method, though, so more research needs to be done.

However, skin cycling is easy to start, and it’s safe for sensitive skin — even if you’re wary of trying new skincare products every day.

Is Skin Cycling Safe for Your Skin?

Although skin cycling can be a good way to get clear & beautiful skin like Natalie Portman, your routine may need to be adjusted over time based on how your skin responds.

For example, if you're experiencing sensitivity and irritation, Dr. Bowe suggests that you increase your recovery nights. If you're seasoned and well-adjusted to your retinoid, you can omit one recovery night for a three-night cycle.

Skin conditions like acne, rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis can cause redness and irritation. If you have these conditions or take prescription medications for your skin, check with your dermatologist before trying out a new routine. Your doctor will be able to personalize the skin-care regimen to best suit your complexion.

It's worth getting in touch with a dermatologist if you notice any changes to your skin when you start using a new product.

Is Skin Cycling for Everyone?

While skin cycling can be a great option for sensitive skin, other skin types can benefit from it too. Dr. Bowe explains that if you have acne-prone or oily skin, you can adjust the cycle based on your skin type.

For example, if you have acne-prone skin, remove a recovery night, and up your retinoid amount. If you have very sensitive skin, or you're new to active ingredients, add more recovery nights. That way, skin cycling can work for everyone.

After the popularity of liquid chlorophyll, this new TikTok trend might not be the best solution for everyone, but it could still be a useful way to incorporate some much-needed retinoids into your regular routine.

Takeaway

Skin cycling is a fun and great way to mix up your routine and take your skin care to the next level.

It can also be a great way to dip your toes in the waters of advanced skin care. If you start by swapping out just two products and gradually work your way up as your skin adjusts, you should be able to reap the rewards of this trend.

Just remember that the order of ingredients matters for maximum effectiveness, so start with the gentlest exfoliants first, and only add more retinoids if needed. The best part? You can look forward to glowing skin every night after you cleanse and treat.

Poll : 0 votes