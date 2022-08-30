Everything You Need to Know about Penelope Cruz’s Diet and Exercise Routine

Penelope Cruz is a successful Spanish actress who has gained international recognition for her role in movies, such as Vanilla Sky, Pirates of the Caribbean, Nine, Volver, Blow, All the Pretty Horses, Elegy, and more.

She has also modeled for various brands, such as Ralph Lauren, Mango, and L'Oreal and has been a house ambassador for Chanel. Cruz has consistently featured in lists such as "Sexiest Women Alive" and "Hot 100". She has also been involved in social causes and charitable organizations; for instance, she volunteered her time in India and Uganda.

Penelope Cruz is one of the greatest actresses who has been aging as gracefully as ever. She still looks sculpted and glowing by following a healthy lifestyle. On that note, here's a look at the exercise and diet routine followed by the actress to stay healthy and in shape.

Penelope Cruz’s Exercise Routine

Penelope Cruz has worked out with her personal trainer Gunnar Peterson to stay in shape. She actively combines cardio moves and strength training for her exercise routine, helping her maintain a beautiful figure and build a stronger body.

For her curvy and lean figure, she focuses on her legs and abs in her exercise routine. These include exercises such as lunges, planks, sit-ups, which help in toning and strengthening her body. She also does a variety of cardio exercises and weight lifting to burn calories and toned muscles.

However, more than a traditional gym session, Cruz prefers dance moves and other similar activities for physical activity. She also loves doing ballet, which helps in building overall stability and balance along with burning a decent amount of calories.

Bikram yoga, also referred to as hot yoga, is a crucial part of Cruz's workout routine. In this routine, yoga exercises are performed in a heated room so that by the end of the session, one is completely drenched in sweat. Her yoga sessions last for about an hour and a half, and she tries to regularly attend these classes throughout the week.

Cruz also goes out swimming occasionally, which helps in toning her body and burning calories.

Penelope Cruz’s Diet Routine

One simple diet principle followed by Penelope Cruz is to eat foods that make her body feel good. This does not mean the other foods are bad. Instead, they are less healthy than what she prefers. She wants to be as healthy and strong as possible, which is why she avoids junk food.

Cruz follows a strict Mediterranean diet, which is often an amalgamation of whole grains, nuts, lean protein, and fresh vegetables.

Breakfast

Penelope Cruz's breakfast keeps changing according to her cravings and her place.

However, she prefers a breakfast that's high in protein and low in carbs. For instance, when she is out, Cruz has eggs and bacon for breakfast. At home, she prefers cooking poached eggs and an English muffin with avocado.

Lunch

For lunch, Cruz keeps things simple with lean protein, such as baked fish along with a large salad consisting of a lot of vegetables. Sometimes, she also likes having rice or quinoa for lunch.

Dinner

The actress loves eating Spanish food for her dinner, such as red meat, fish, or lamb. The Mediterranean diet gives her many options as long as they are fresh. She occasionally indulges in red wine and steak.

Snacks

Penelope Cruz munches on healthy snacks to avoid eating highly processed food. Her snacks typically include almonds, peanuts, or fresh fruit.

The actress makes sure to stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking plenty of water. Additionally, Cruz tries to include extra virgin olive oil and avocados in her recipes as much as possible due to the health benefits they entail.

She tries to actively avoid processed foods and gluten along with reducing the intake of alcohol.

Bottom Line

Considering her toned legs and gorgeous figure, it's clear that Penelope Cruz’s diet and workout routine works very effectively for her.

She tries to incorporate different types of activities into her exercise routine, including yoga, strength training, dance, cardio workout, and swimming.

This routine helps in burning fat, and strengthening and toning the muscles. Cruz's diet is based on Mediterranean food that includes lean proteins and a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables.

