Exercise Intolerance: Symptoms You Need to Be Aware Of

For people who are invested in working out regularly, exercise intolerance seems like a nightmare. It is the decreased ability of a person to perform certain physical activities, that might be intense for their age, gender, and other factors. Another perspective can be taken on account of the durability of performing some physical activities.

This condition manifests fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and muscle pain when the person is trying to perform certain physical activities. These conditions might not arise if you are not into an intense or high-duration workout. The feeling of fatigue after a good workout is normal but not being able to work out properly for being fatigued is what you should be concerned about.

What Are the Symptoms of Exercise Intolerance?

Fatigue: Instead of the expected endurance, there's a swift and intense onset of tiredness or weakness during physical activity.

Shortness of breath: Breathing becomes challenging, especially when engaging in moderate or intense exercise, often marked by laborious breaths, rapid respiration, or a sense of insufficient air intake.

Muscle weakness: During exercise, there's a noticeable feeling of muscle weakness, heaviness, or hindrance in limb movement.

Muscle pain: Muscular discomfort or pain arises earlier or with greater intensity than anticipated during physical activity.

Rapid heartbeat (Tachycardia): The heart rate significantly accelerates during exercise, resulting in palpitations or discomfort.

Chest pain: Some individuals may encounter chest pain or discomfort, possibly signaling underlying heart or vascular issues.

Dizziness or lightheadedness: A sensation of instability or dizziness occurs during or after exercise, often associated with low blood pressure or other cardiovascular concerns.

Nausea: The sensation of nausea or even vomiting can manifest during or after physical exertion, stemming from various factors, including intense effort or specific medical conditions.

Fainting or near-fainting (Syncope): Episodes of fainting or nearly fainting may be experienced by some individuals with exercise intolerance during or following exercise.

Difficulty concentrating: Mental fatigue sets in, making it challenging to maintain focus, possibly due to inadequate oxygen or energy supply to the brain during exercise.

Headache: Headaches may occur during or after exercise, especially in cases of exertional headaches or when exercise acts as a migraine trigger.

Excessive sweating: Profuse sweating during exercise, which may not correlate with the level of physical activity.

Joint pain: Joint pain or discomfort, especially in individuals with conditions like arthritis, may worsen with exercise.

How Can You Manage Exercise Intolerance?

Consultation with a healthcare professional: If exercise intolerance is experienced, it is essential for a healthcare provider to be consulted. They can help diagnose the underlying condition and provide guidance on its management. This might involve physical exams, reviews of medical history, and specialized tests.

Development of a gradual exercise program: Under the guidance of your healthcare provider, a gradual exercise program tailored to your abilities and limitations should be developed. Starting with low-intensity activities and gradually increasing the intensity and duration over time will help improve fitness without exacerbating symptoms.

Ensuring hydration and proper nutrition: Proper hydration and nutrition are essential for overall health and energy levels. Adequate hydration before, during, and after exercise should be ensured. A balanced diet rich in nutrients to support physical activity should be consumed.

Management of stress: Stress can worsen symptoms of exercise intolerance. Stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga should be incorporated into your daily routine.

Pacing yourself: Your body should be listened to, and pacing yourself during exercise is important. Extreme discomfort or pain should not be pushed through. If symptoms occur during exercise, it is essential to stop and rest.

Selection of low-impact exercises: Low-impact exercises, such as swimming, stationary cycling or walking, are gentler on the body and can be more manageable for those with exercise intolerance.

Symptom monitoring: A journal should be kept to track exercise sessions and any associated symptoms. This can help you and your healthcare provider better understand your limitations and progress.

Now that you have figured out the symptoms of exercise intolerance, you can spot them if you don't feel so good while working out someday. Do consult a medical professional for guidance and to gain a better understanding of your body. You can follow the management methods for living with the condition and gradually moving towards betterment.