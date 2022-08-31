6 Best Exercises for Men to Build Bigger Traps

For sculpted and symmetrical upper body building, bigger traps are important and can be developed with exercises like shrugs and upright rows.

Bigger traps help you fit into your shirt nicely along with creating a bodybuilder-like aesthetic. Additionally, they lead to a strong upper body along with better posture.

Best Exercises for Men to Build Bigger Traps

We have curated a list of the six best exercises for men to build bigger traps in no time:

1) Barbell Shrug

Barbell shrugs can help build bigger traps by building muscle mass and activating the trap muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in a straight standing position with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Clutch the barbell with both hands in an overhand grip, and position it at your thigh level, with your arms completely extended.

Lift your shoulders as much as you can, and hold them for about a second or two. Slowly bring back your shoulders to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Bent Over Lateral Raise

Bent over lateral raise can help you build bigger traps and increase the muscle mass of the arms.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position, with your feet hip-distance apart, and grasp the dumbbells in both hands. Slightly bend your knees, and arch your back forward so that your upper torso is parallel with the floor.

Extend both arms towards the side, with palms angled towards the body and elbows bent slightly. Raise your arms and weights so that your elbows are at a similar height, and your hands are parallel to the ground.

You should aim to bring your shoulder blades towards each other as much as possible. With control, lower the dumbbells to their initial position. Repeat.

3) Face Pull

Face pulls are one of the most underrated exercises for building strength and muscle gain. This simple yet highly effective exercise can help build bigger traps by targeting the shoulders and upper arms. Face pulls also enhance shoulder health and promote good posture.

How to do it?

Adjust the rope on the cable machine, and clutch the rope with both hands. Position your upper arms parallel to the floor, with your elbows slightly above your wrists. Slowly, bring the rope towards your face with a pulling movement. With control, drive the weight back to their initial position. Repeat.

4) Upright Row

Upright rows can help build bigger traps along with targeting the rear and anterior deltoids. This exercise also aids in building significant upper body strength.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position with your core engaged, back straight, and chest lifted while holding the barbell at your thigh level and arms completely extended. Raise the barbell towards your chin with pointed elbows. Bring the weight back to its initial position. Repeat.

5) Dumbbell Farmer’s Carry

The dumbbell farmer's carry provides for improved trap development and increased muscle mass in the upper body.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an elongated position and clutching the dumbbells in both hands on the side of your body, with your arms completely extended. With an engaged core, start walking forward. Do it for the required duration or steps.

6) Barbell Deadlift

Barbell deadlifts are well known for muscle-building and strengthening, which is also true for building bigger traps, as they engage the back muscles. This exercise is often part of the workout routine of many gym-goers due to the benefits it entails.

How to do it?

Assume a tall standing position with your feet hip-distance apart and the barbell in front of you. Lower your body by pushing your hips backward and bending your knees to clutch the barbell with both hands.

With a straight back, raise the barbell towards your thigh level while keeping your arms extended. Bringing the weight back to its initial position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can be a good addition to your workout routine if you want to build bigger traps.

Trap exercises are often neglected, but without well-developed traps, your big arms will not be significant. These workouts are also beneficial for enhancing upper body aesthetics.

Do follow the proper technique for the exercises to avoid getting injured and straining your muscles.

